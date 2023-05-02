Anzeige
PR Newswire
02.05.2023 | 11:36
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Appointment of Sole Corporate Broker

PR Newswire

London, May 2

Invesco Select Trust plc

2 May 2023

Appointment of sole Corporate Broker and Financial Adviser

The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Winterflood Securities Limited has been appointed as sole Corporate Broker and Financial Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

Contact:
James Poole
Company Secretary
Invesco Asset Management Limited
020 7543 3559

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

