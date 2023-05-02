Invesco Select Trust Plc - Appointment of Sole Corporate Broker
London, May 2
Invesco Select Trust plc
2 May 2023
Appointment of sole Corporate Broker and Financial Adviser
The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Winterflood Securities Limited has been appointed as sole Corporate Broker and Financial Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
Contact:
James Poole
Company Secretary
Invesco Asset Management Limited
020 7543 3559
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596