Invesco Select Trust Plc - Appointment of Sole Corporate Broker

Invesco Select Trust plc

2 May 2023

Appointment of sole Corporate Broker and Financial Adviser

The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Winterflood Securities Limited has been appointed as sole Corporate Broker and Financial Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

Contact:

James Poole

Company Secretary

Invesco Asset Management Limited

020 7543 3559

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596