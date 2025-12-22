Anzeige
Montag, 22.12.2025
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
WKN: A0D9K4 | ISIN: GB00B064NT52
MediaZest Plc - Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

MediaZest Plc - Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 22

22 December 2025

MediaZest Plc

( " MediaZest" , the " Company ", or the " Group ")

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has appointed Oberon Capital as Joint Corporate Broker to the Company with immediate effect. Oberon Capital is a trading name of Oberon Investments Limited.

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP continues in its role as the Company's Nominated Adviser and Hybridan LLP will continue as the Company's Joint Corporate Broker.

For further information please contact:

MediaZest Plc

www.mediazest.com

Geoff Robertson, Chief Executive Officer

via Walbrook PR

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

David Hignell / Adam Cowl

Oberon Capital (Corporate Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3179 5300

Nick Lovering / Adam Pollock

Hybridan LLP (Corporate Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3764 2341

Claire Noyce

Walbrook PR (Media & Investor Relations)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780or mediazest@walbrookpr.com

Paul McManus / Lianne Applegarth

Alice Woodings

Mob: +44 (0)7980 541 893 / +44 (0)7584 391 303 /

+44 (0)7407 804 654

About MediaZest ( www.mediazest.com)

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM in February 2005.

MediaZest's new AIM rule 26 investor site is now available to view on the Company website here: https://www.mediazest.com/about/investor-relations/


