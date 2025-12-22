MediaZest Plc - Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 22
22 December 2025
MediaZest Plc
( " MediaZest" , the " Company ", or the " Group ")
Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker
MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has appointed Oberon Capital as Joint Corporate Broker to the Company with immediate effect. Oberon Capital is a trading name of Oberon Investments Limited.
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP continues in its role as the Company's Nominated Adviser and Hybridan LLP will continue as the Company's Joint Corporate Broker.
