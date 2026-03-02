MediaZest Plc - Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, announces that the 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held at Unit 9, Woking Business Park, Albert Drive, Woking, GU21 5JY on Wednesday, 25 March 2026 at 10:00 a.m.

The Notice of AGM and the Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2025 will be posted to shareholders today and are available on the Company's website: www.mediazest.com .

The Company values shareholder participation and encourages all shareholders to exercise their voting rights by completing and submitting a proxy form as soon as possible. Shareholders can also submit any questions in advance by email to info@mediazest.com .

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM in February 2005.

