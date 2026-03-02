Anzeige
Montag, 02.03.2026
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
WKN: A0D9K4 | ISIN: GB00B064NT52 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
MediaZest Plc - Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

MediaZest Plc - Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 02

A close-up of a logo

2 March 2026

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company", or the "Group")

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, announces that the 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held at Unit 9, Woking Business Park, Albert Drive, Woking, GU21 5JY on Wednesday, 25 March 2026 at 10:00 a.m.

The Notice of AGM and the Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2025 will be posted to shareholders today and are available on the Company's website: www.mediazest.com.

The Company values shareholder participation and encourages all shareholders to exercise their voting rights by completing and submitting a proxy form as soon as possible. Shareholders can also submit any questions in advance by email to info@mediazest.com.

For further information please contact:

MediaZest Plc

www.mediazest.com

Geoff Robertson, Chief Executive Officer

via Walbrook PR

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

David Hignell / Adam Cowl

Hybridan LLP (Corporate Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3764 2341

Claire Louise Noyce

Oberon Capital (Corporate Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3179 5300

Nick Lovering / Adam Pollock

Walbrook PR (Media & Investor Relations)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780or mediazest@walbrookpr.com

Paul McManus / Lianne Applegarth

Alice Woodings

Mob: +44 (0)7980 541 893 / +44 (0)7584 391 303 /

+44 (0)7407 804 654

About MediaZest ( www.mediazest.com)

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM in February 2005.

MediaZest's new AIM rule 26 investor site is now available to view on the Company website here: https://www.mediazest.com/about/investor-relations/



4314628_0.jpeg
© 2026 PR Newswire
