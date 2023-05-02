Robin Mercer Brings over 20 Years of Sales and Business Operations Experience to LetsGetChecked

LetsGetChecked, a global healthcare solutions company, announced today that healthcare industry veteran Robin Mercer will join the company as Chief of Staff. In this role, Mercer will oversee strategic business initiatives from development through successful execution in collaboration with LetsGetChecked's Founder and CEO, Peter Foley.

Mercer is an experienced sales and business operations executive who brings over 20 years of experience in management consulting, corporate strategy, go-to-market, and business operations to LetsGetChecked. She has a proven track record of implementing growth strategies and effectively leading cross-functional projects that drive operational efficiency and achieve company objectives. Most recently she served as Director of Portfolio Operations at Transformation Capital. Prior to that, Mercer was the Vice President of GTM Operations at Grand Rounds (now Included Health) and before that, spent 10 years in various positions including Chief of Staff and Administration at OptumInsight.

"Robin's extensive experience in strategic planning and operational excellence will be invaluable as LetsGetChecked continues to grow and scale with our corporate customers, government agencies, health plans, and consumers," said Peter Foley, Founder and CEO at LetsGetChecked. "I am confident that her solution-oriented approach and strong operational expertise will make her an instrumental leader in driving LetsGetChecked to even greater heights."

As Chief of Staff, Mercer will play an essential role in ensuring LetsGetChecked's vision and goals are met across all aspects of the business, including the roll out of large scale client programs. Alongside Foley, she will manage strategic priorities, and facilitate planning and communications across all areas of the organization.

"I am thrilled to join LetsGetChecked and work with such a talented and driven team," said Robin Mercer, Chief of Staff at LetsGetChecked. "LetsGetChecked is at the forefront of transforming healthcare, and I look forward to contributing to its growth and success."

This announcement comes as LetsGetChecked continues to deliver on its mission to empower people to live longer, happier lives by providing the tools to manage health from home through direct access to testing, virtual consultations, genetic sequencing, and medication delivery for a wide range of health and wellness conditions.

The company, founded in 2015, has delivered more than 10 million tests and served more than 300 corporate customers, including Fortune 500 companies, health plans, providers, and the public sector.

To learn more about LetsGetChecked, please visit www.LetsGetChecked.com.

About LetsGetChecked

LetsGetChecked is a global healthcare solutions company that provides the tools to manage health from home through direct access to diagnostic testing, virtual care, and medication delivery for a wide range of health and wellness conditions. LetsGetChecked's end-to-end model includes manufacturing, logistics, lab analysis, clinician support, and prescription fulfillment. Founded in 2015, the company empowers people with accessible health information and care to live longer, happier lives.

LetsGetChecked is available nationwide in the United States, the United Kingdom, and most EU countries. It is co-headquartered in Dublin and New York.

