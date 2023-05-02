Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Dienstagmorgen: Diese Aktie vor massiver Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.05.2023 | 12:38
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica to Host First Quarter Financial Results Call on May 11

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals, will host a conference call and audio-only webcast on Thursday, May 11, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's operational and financial highlights for its first quarter ending March 31, 2023. A question-and-answer session will follow management's prepared remarks.

Event: Zomedica Q1 2023 Financial Result Conference Call
Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Live Call: +1-877-407-0789 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-689-8562 (International)
Webcast: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13736703&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until May 25, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13738043.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio will include innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. It is Zomedica's mission to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

Follow Zomedica

Email Alerts: http://investors.zomedica.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zomedica
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/zomedica
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zomedica
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zomedica_inc

Investor Relations Contact:

RedChip Companies Inc.
Barrett Boone
barrett@redchip.com
407-571-0912

SOURCE: Zomedica Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752324/Zomedica-to-Host-First-Quarter-Financial-Results-Call-on-May-11

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.