Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica to Host First Quarter Financial Results Call on May 11

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals, will host a conference call and audio-only webcast on Thursday, May 11, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's operational and financial highlights for its first quarter ending March 31, 2023. A question-and-answer session will follow management's prepared remarks.

Event: Zomedica Q1 2023 Financial Result Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Call: +1-877-407-0789 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-689-8562 (International)

Webcast: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13736703&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until May 25, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13738043.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio will include innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. It is Zomedica's mission to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

