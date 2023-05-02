Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron") (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, today announced that the Board of Directors has approved the following changes and promotions within the Senior Management Team:

Marco Caremi, Executive Vice President Business Development since 2012, will leave the Company as per end of June 2023 due to his retirement. His role will be taken over by Laura Faravelli, Newron's Director Business Development since 2019, who has been promoted to Vice President Business Development, as of July 1, 2023.

Roberto Galli, Vice President Finance since 2012, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer as of July 1, 2023.

Stefan Weber, CEO and Executive Member of the Board of Directors of Newron, commented:

"We would like to sincerely thank Marco for his relentless commitment to our Company in various Vice President positions since September 2002. He has been a valued colleague, responsible for a broad portfolio of different functions. We wish Marco all the best for his merited retirement. At the same time, we warmly welcome Laura to the Senior Management Team at Newron and look forward to working with her in the future. Laura has been a member of Marco's team since 2015 and has over 20 years' experience in international research, development and regulatory approval of new products for CNS indications, as well as in drug-repositioning.

"We also congratulate Roberto for his well-deserved promotion to CFO and wish him success with his new professional challenge within our Company. He joined Newron in November 2002 and has held several management positions within the Finance Department before being appointed Vice President Finance in June 2012. Roberto was involved in the Company's IPO, strategic corporate transactions, and was instrumental in finalizing the EIB funding facility."

Financial calendar

Half-year report 2023: September 14, 2023

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. The Company is headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy. Xadago®/safinamide has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in the European Union, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea, and is commercialized by Newron's Partner Zambon. Supernus Pharmaceuticals holds the commercialization rights in the USA. Meiji Seika has the rights to develop and commercialize the compound in Japan and other key Asian territories. Newron is also developing evenamide as the potential first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit: www.newron.com

