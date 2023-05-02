ARway Corporation: ARway.ai Announces Magic Leap AR Glasses Integration

Revolutionizing Augmented Reality with a No-code Global Indoor Navigation Platform

AR glass Integration Pushes Forward ARway's Disruption of the $44 Billion Indoor Navigation Market (IPIN).

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / ARway Corporation ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC PINK:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is disrupting the Augmented Reality (AR) Wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon augmented reality experience platform enabled by visual marker tracking. ARway is pleased to announce it has begun integration development and expects to complete the integration in the next 60-days for one of the most widely used AR Glasses; Magic Leap Glasses.

Magic Leap Glasses are an immersive enterprise AR device that combine the virtual and real worlds to create a unique and immersive user experience. These glasses use advanced technologies like eye-tracking, spatial sound, and 6DoF to enable users to interact with digital content in the real world. With the integration, the expansion of ARway's product offerings provide customers with greater device compatibility beyond mobile phones, which will increase use cases and application of technology. As Magic Leap hardware is improving at a rapid pace, they are now able to support large-scale experiences with improved environmental understanding which is a great fit for the capabilities of the ARway platform and opens up the platform for the existing and growing installed base of companies in the magic leap ecosystem.

Magic Leap has received billions of dollars in funding from high-profile enterprise companies like Google and Alibaba, which underscores the potential value of this technology. As Magic Leap Glasses continue to gain traction and adoption, investors can expect to see increased demand for integrated products and services like the ARway.ai platform provides.

CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "We are thrilled to announce we are integrating ARway.ai with Magic Leap AR Glasses, which represents a major milestone for our Company and a significant advancement in the field of augmented reality (AR). Given that ARway.ai is an AI-powered platform that delivers immersive AR experiences and AR navigation, this integration with Magic Leap Glasses is perfectly alligned, as they possess the device while we supply the compatible content for users. This partnership is expected to create new business opportunities for our technology, allowing users to experience digital content in the real world in ways that were previously unimagined. This breakthrough marks the first of many integrations with AR headsets, aligning with our strategy of developing once and deploying everywhere. With wearables and glasses projected to replace phones in the not too distant future, integrating our technology with these headsets represents a massive step towards the widespread adoption of ARway's technology."

About the Integration



With the integration, ARway will provide a software package for agencies, brands and corporations to create and publish large-scale location persistent AR experiences to Magic Leap 2 devices from the ARway platform, leveraging ARway's computer vision and extended tracking technologies. The markets that this will service is industrial, manufacturing and retail, and will provide hands-free immersive digital experiences for users to improve productivity.

The integration comes at a pivotal time, as Magic Leap is now natively supporting OpenXR, which makes an accessible augmented reality (AR) ecosystem that benefits enterprises and developers across industries. OpenXR is a royalty-free, open standard that provides high-performance access to Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)-collectively known as XR-platforms and devices. With OpenXR, ARway can effectively "Code Once, Deploy Everywhere" which is the Company's strategy to integrate with all OpenXR compatible glasses & headsets.

About Magic Leap

Magic Leap One glasses are a fascinating AR innovation designed to create a seamless blend between the virtual and real worlds, allowing users to experience digital content in a way that feels as if it's a part of their physical environment.

Magic Leap One glasses use advanced technologies like eye-tracking, spatial sound, and 6DoF (six degrees of freedom). Eye-tracking technology enables the glasses to detect where the user is looking and adjust the virtual content accordingly. Spatial sound technology creates an audio experience that is tailored to the user's position in space, making the virtual content sound like it's coming from the right direction. 6DoF technology allows users to move around freely and interact with digital content as if it's a part of the real world.

Learn more: https://www.magicleap.com/en-us/

About ARway.ai

ARway is an AI-powered platform that provides augmented reality experiences for indoor spaces. The platform allows users to easily create experiences for navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising, and gamification. ARway leverages the power of mobile devices to create environments that can improve visitor experience, boost employee productivity, increase engagement, create new advertising space, and boost revenues. Visitors can scan a QR code to access a venue map, navigate to any point of interest with step-by-step directions, learn information about those POIs, and interact with rich AR content and experiences along the way. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces in the metaverse, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands, and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

