Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2023) - Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE: PSYC) (OTCQB: PSYCF) (formerly Duncan Park Holdings Corporation) (the "Company" or "Psyched"), a life sciences company focused on the production and distribution of artisanal functional mushrooms, is pleased to announce that results from a recent scientific study, to be published in Frontiers in Pharmacology, show that Amanita muscaria extract activates human microglia, which play a key role in maintaining brain function.

The study, titled "Amanita muscaria extract potentiates production of proinflammatory cytokines by dsRNA-activated human microglia" and conducted by the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), demonstrates that Amanita muscaria extract activates immune cells of the brain called microglia, which are resident macrophage cells that act as the first and main form of active immunity in the central nervous system. Using human microglia cells grown in lab cultures, the group has shown for the first time that Amanita muscaria activates these important brain immune cells to produce immune mediators which can mobilize other immune cells in the brain and alter the way in which neurons function. This is important as microglia cells are key cells involved in brain maintenance clearing the central nervous system (CNS) of plaques, damaged neurons, excess synapse, and infectious agents. Key areas of neuroinflammation and immune induced changes in the brain may be responsible for migraine, depression, and changes in sleep patterns.

This study shows for the first time how Amanita muscaria extract can positively modulate brain health. At the same time, Amanita muscaria extract can cause microglia to express important receptors on their surface that can help them interact with other brain cells. Using metabolite screening technology, the group also showed that Amanita muscaria extracts contain important metabolites such as trehalose, a sugar produced by some fungi and yeasts that is used as an ingredient in food, beauty products and some pharmaceutical products, which could be playing an important role in mediating the microglial inflammatory responses. Overall, this new study shows that Amanita muscaria may influence microglial function.

Frontiers in Pharmacology is the 3rd most-cited and 6th largest research publisher and open science platform. Their research journals are community-driven and peer-reviewed by editorial boards of over 202,000 top researchers. Featuring pioneering technology, artificial intelligence, and rigorous quality standards, our research articles have been viewed more than 1.9 billion times, reflecting the power of open research.

"The importance of this publication indicates for the first time that, under in vitro conditions, Amanita muscaria extract activates human microglia, which are immune cells in the brain. They are known as resident macrophages that act as the first and main form of the active immune defense system in the central nervous system. The potential priming effect results in a more efficient response of these cells to help maintain brain maintenance and thus sustainment of normal brain functions," says Brian Tancowny, Scientific Advisor for Psyched Wellness.

"The National Research Council of Canada based its research on our Company's proprietary Amanita Muscaria extract, AME-1, and proved additional benefits of our effective supplement. This is another key finding of function and furthers our understanding of the effects of AME-1," says David Shisel, Chief Operations Officer for Psyched Wellness.

The NRC specializes in providing vital scientific and technological services to the research and industrial communities of Canada and was hired by Psyched Wellness to provide expertise in biomedical nanotechnology. The results of the research belong to Psyched, and the NRC does not endorse the findings or Psyched products.

Psyched Wellness Ltd. is a Canadian-based health supplements company dedicated to the distribution of mushroom-derived products and associated consumer packaged goods. The Company's objective is to create premium mushroom-derived products that have the potential to become a leading North American brand in the emerging functional food category. The Company is in the process of developing a line of Amanita muscaria-derived water-based extracts, teas and capsules designed to help with three health objectives: promote stress relief, relaxation and assist with restful sleeping.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the ability of the Company to develop Amanita muscaria-derived products; the safety of Amanita muscaria consumption and the safety and purity of any extracts thereof; and (ii) the uses and potential benefits of Amanita muscaria.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to continue to develop its mushroom-derived products and associated consumer packaged goods; continued approval of the Company's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; and the continued growth of the Company.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's operations; competition within the psychedelics market; risks with respect to the safety of Amanita muscaria consumption and the safety and purity of any extracts thereof; and the risk that there is no potential benefit of Amanita muscaria consumption.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

