Trend Innovations Holding Inc.: Trend Innovations Holding, Inc. Appoints Paul Averill as Chief Operating Officer

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Trend Innovations Holding, Inc. (OTCQB:TREN) ("Trend" or the "Company"), a technology holdings company specializing in acquiring, creating, and developing innovative and advanced technologies utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) as well as providing a host of Information Technology consulting services, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Paul Averill as Trend's Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective immediately. Mr. Averill has extensive experience in building and managing high performance teams that approach market challenges in creative and innovative ways. His career includes many executive leadership positions with numerous start-up companies in the healthcare technologies industry where he is credited with raising significant capital and growing companies into attractive acquisition targets.

Trend's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kenneth L. Waggoner, said of the appointment, "Paul is an accomplished technology and operations entrepreneur who excels at developing and executing growth strategies at the highest levels. He will be a welcome addition to our management team as we begin our mission to deliver shareholder value to investors by utilizing our signature AI technology, Avant! AIä, and other technologies we may acquire to grow Trend's product pipeline."

Mr. Averill has demonstrated results-driven leadership throughout his career, which is highlighted by his ability to grow companies into desirable, advanced-stage acquisition targets. For instance, as President and COO of Sentry Data Systems, an industry leading, data-driven, specialty PBM software company, Mr. Averill played an integral role in the momentous growth and subsequent $400-million acquisition by Craneware. And as President and CEO of THINC, Inc., he delivered significant growth for the company and turned a $9-million-seed investment into a $180-million acquisition by WebMD after building a first-of-its-kind payer-driven health information exchange in partnership with the largest greater New York health plans and hospital association.

Mr. Averill said of his appointment as COO, "I am very fortunate and excited to have the opportunity to be a part of the Trend Innovations team, said Paul Averill. I look forward to helping the company grow and excel operationally with its unique and powerful AI solutions while always driving the highest levels of customer service and shareholder value."

Currently, Mr. Averill is the acting CEO of Wired4Tech, Inc., a company that offers rapid determination and solution engineering for business problems that are solved by the efficient use of technologies. Mr. Averill leads a team that is responsible for (i) delivering remediation of business and technology infrastructures and workflows through the application of custom-built solutions, (ii) automating traditional workflows to create competitive advantages through efficiency and parallelism, and (iii) employing the application of AI and data mining to identify trends and potential challenges.

Additionally, he is the acting President and COO of SOS Technologies, LLC, the nation's premier crisis prevention, threat surveillance, and workplace safety platform. Under Mr. Averill's guidance, SOS Technologies has installed the platform in hospitals, schools, churches, businesses, manufacturers, and government agencies across the United States.

Prior to his role at SOS Technologies, Mr. Averill founded Wired4Health, Inc., a full-service healthcare technology services company focused on data integration, any-to-any data transformation, technology risk assessment, due diligence, data-driven customer product implementation and software development. During his tenure with Wired4Health, the company implemented data-driven applications for more than 3,000 healthcare organizations and maintained 25,000+ data feeds that were responsible for supporting 123-million unique patients.

Paul Averill received his Master of Arts from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and his Bachelor of Arts in Economics also from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

About Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTCQB:TREN) is an expert in the field of information technology based on artificial intelligence. Recently, Trend acquired Avant! AI and InstantFAME, two technologies operating in multi-billion-dollar industries. Trend's "Thy News" application is one of the Company's key projects. Thy News is a worldwide application used for processing news from multiple sources. Thy News was created for users who value their time but want to keep up with the latest in world news. The app offers the user the opportunity to create their own news feeds solely from those sources that are of interest to them, as well as creating additional news feeds segmented by topic.

More information about Trend Innovations can be found at https://trendinnovationsholding.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date after the date of the press release.

Contact:

Kenn Kerr, Consulting Manager of Corporate Communication

Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

news@trendinnovationsholding.com

SOURCE: Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/752408/Trend-Innovations-Holding-Inc-Appoints-Paul-Averill-as-Chief-Operating-Officer