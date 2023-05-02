Keynote Session Will Explore How ABB Powers its Global IGA Program with a Platform-First Approach to Identity

Clear Skye® Inc. today announced the details of its participation at the 2023 Enterprise Identity Conference (EIC) taking place from May 9-12 in Berlin, Germany. Hosted by analyst firm KuppingerCole, EIC is Europe's leading identity and cloud conference. The hybrid event will live-stream in-person and virtual sessions covering the top industry trends, challenges, and use cases in enterprise identity.

Clear Skye customer ABB will present a keynote session exploring how the company leverages ServiceNow and Clear Skye to deliver its global identity governance and administration (IGA) program. For large, highly distributed enterprises like ABB, finding the right identity solution is vitally important to operations and security. It can also be extremely challenging, with hundreds of systems, applications, locations, and hundreds of thousands of employees worldwide.

In this session, Stefan Lindner, Global IS IAM/UAM Lead at ABB, will discuss how a platform-first approach to identity has enabled ABB to overcome IGA implementation complexities, saving the company time, money, and frustration. In this session attendees will learn how they can maximize their current tech investment in ServiceNow, eliminate unnecessary tools and applications, and deliver an improved user experience to employees. In addition to ABB's session, Clear Skye will be exhibiting at booth #9.

Who: Stefan Lindner, Global IS IAM/UAM Lead, ABB

What: Keynote: From Local to Global: ABB's New Platform-First IGA Program

When: Tuesday, 9 May 2023 17:00

Where: bcc Berlin Congress Center, Alexanderstr. 11, 10178 Berlin or virtually

Additional Resources:

Click here to learn more about ABB's EIC sessions

Visit Clear Skye at booth #9

For more information about Clear Skye or request a product demo, visit https://clearskye.com/

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest Clear Skye updates

About Clear Skye

Clear Skye, the only identity governance and security solution built natively on ServiceNow, optimizes enterprise identity and risk management with a platform-first approach. The company provides workflow management, access requests, access review, and identity lifecycle management tools to a broad set of vertical markets. By leveraging an existing ?business platform, Clear Skye enables customers to ?reduce friction and IT hurdles, while improving workflows and user experience. For more information, visit https://www.clearskye.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About ABB

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005075/en/

Contacts:

Erin Duncan

CMO, Clear Skye

erin.duncan@clearskye.com