Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced it ranked first in patient centricity, integrity, ease of relations and transparency in pricing by patient groups who worked with the company around the world. It ranks second in overall corporate reputation among these same groups. The results are based on PatientView's annual survey of more than 2,200 patient groups evaluating more than 40 biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Among patient groups familiar, but not working directly with Horizon, the company also ranked first in patient centricity, integrity and ease of relations and third overall in overall corporate reputation.

"Everything we do at Horizon is guided by people living with challenging diseases and the patient groups who serve them," said Matt Flesch, vice president, product communications and patient advocacy, Horizon. "We listen to input from patient groups on everything from clinical trial design to disease education initiatives, and work to support programs that have the greatest potential impact. We are constantly evolving our approach to best meet the needs of patient communities, and that is why this positive PatientView report means a great deal to all of us at Horizon."

For the 2022 PatientView survey, 247 patient groups from around the world claimed familiarity with Horizon, an increase of 67 from 2021. Additionally, 130 groups said they had worked with the company, an increase of 43 from 2021. In each of the 13 indicators by which patient groups assessed corporate reputation, Horizon ranked in the top tier of global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Horizon's Commitment to Patients and their Advocates

Held the first Rare Autoimmune Emerging Leaders' Summit, bringing together 26 patient advocate leaders in the rare and autoimmune space to provide important connections and a forum for groups to learn from each other.

First ever Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Mobile Exhibit in Atlanta, Georgia, providing TED resources and information to attendees. This was part of Horizon's ongoing effort to bring education and awareness to underserved communities.

Brought together patients, care partners, and patient advocacy leaders to Horizon's U.S. headquarters to discuss current challenges the NMO community is facing and to brainstorm on novel ideas and opportunities to support the NMO community.

In Europe, hosted a disease awareness photo exhibition of individuals living with NMOSD at the 17 th World Congress on Controversies in Neurology (CONy) Congress; individuals also attended the opening in-person to speak to Congress participants about their journey and experiences of living with NMOSD.

World Congress on Controversies in Neurology (CONy) Congress; individuals also attended the opening in-person to speak to Congress participants about their journey and experiences of living with NMOSD. In Brazil, supported the importance of multidisciplinary care to overcome the social and economic burden of rare autoimmune diseases through disease education initiatives that involved the art of spreading the patients' voice, like the "Fazendo Arte com Gustavo Rosa" art workshops for NMOSD patients and the short film "Atrás dos Meus Olhos", that tells the story of a TED patient.

Became sole National Presenting Sponsor for Arthritis Foundation's flagship event, Walk to Cure Arthritis, creating Horizon teams to volunteer and participate at over 70 events.

Enhanced Horizon's global, disease-agnostic RAREis campaign and platforms including: Global Advocate Grant: Awarded 30 $5,000 grants supporting the rare disease community by providing financial assistance to global patient advocacy groups working to advance, educate and address the needs of the community. Scholarship Fund: In partnership with the EveryLife Foundation for Rare Diseases awards a one-time $5,000 educational scholarship to adults living in the U.S. with rare diseases. 177 scholarships have been awarded to date.? Adoption Fund: In partnership with Gift of Adoption, provided financial support for 54 children living with rare diseases to be adopted.



About Horizon

Horizon is a global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: We apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

