Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2023) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech enabler of AI-powered payment card-linked solutions, announces today that it will miss its filing deadlines of April 30, 2023 to file the annual audited financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the period ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") as required under applicable Canadian securities laws.

In connection with the Company's inability to file the Annual Filings on time, the Company has applied for a Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") and is waiting for L'Autorité des Marchés Financiers" ("AMF") approval.

The Company is applying for a MCTO as a result of the Company's former auditor not renewing its mandate and due to the long process of finding a replacement. The Company is currently undergoing the internal administrative acceptance procedure with a successor auditor and once complete, the successor auditor will confirm the mandate and allocate the necessary resources to coordinate with the Company the collection of required data and documentation to complete the review of the Company, during the period ended December 31, 2022. Accordingly, once the successor auditor's internal acceptance process is complete, the Company shall announce same as required under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company expects to file the Annual Filings as soon as they are available, but in any event no later than June 30, 2023, and will issue a news release once the Annual Filings have been filed. Until the Company files the Annual Filings, it will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203. The guidelines, among other things, require the Company to issue bi-weekly default status reports, in the form of news releases, for so long as the Annual Filings have not been filed.

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's Common Shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. However, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Technology Officer and all the directors will not be able to trade in the Company's shares, nor will the Company be able to, directly or indirectly, issue securities to or acquire securities from an insider or employee of the Company except in accordance with legally binding obligations to do so existing as of April 30, 2022, being the date of the Company's continuous disclosure default.

Company Update

The Company continues to make progress on its sales pipeline from previously announced backlog of contracts estimated value over $7.4 M for the next 36 months in Q4 2022, all these projects are at different integration stages that have codependency on third party delivery dates. The Company continues to execute proof of concepts with prospects which has been successful in the past 12 months to close deals.

To improve balance sheet

the Company concluded shares for debt agreements to convert an amount of approximately $650K of debt owed to related parties in late Q4 and has concluded concessions from certain vendors and is seeking concessions from lenders to facilitate new inflows from new investment prospects.

The company concluded a new funding in Q1 of 700k.

Financial Performance

Although, Key resources will be added to the business development focused on Mexico this quarter, the Company has reduced its net operations costs by more than 500k this past quarter and will continue this path until it reaches its goal of becoming cash flow positive.

Subject to overcoming funding constraints, the Company is aiming to become EBITDA positive in Q4 of 2023 and or early fiscal 2024.

Marcel Vienneau, CEO of Mobi724 Global said: "Although the past 9 months have been the best yet in our history from a business development perspective, it is our focus to reach agreements with strategic investors, lenders, and others so we can focus on executing our business plan. This will enable the management to focus on executing its business plan. It is a very challenging period and at the same time the outlook for growth is confirmed."

