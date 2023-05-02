Company Closes $5M Seed Round

Today, AI experts formerly from Google, Meta and AWS announced the formation of NinjaTech AI, a generative AI company building the first true next-generation personal assistant since Siri. Powered by proprietary large language models, decision engines and generative AI, NinjaTech will bring to life AI agents as a TaskGPT for working professionals to get day-to-day administrative tasks done efficiently and cost effectively.

The company also announced it closed a $5M seed round from investors, including SRI International the venture arm of the independent non-profit research institute that developed the tech behind Siri Candou Ventures, DCVC, Laszlo Bock and more. The NinjaTech team is co-founded by Babak Pahlavan who previously built personal assistant company Clever Sense, which was acquired by Google in 2011, where he ended up working for more than 11 years, the other is Sam Naghshineh, who was a prominent AI leader at Meta for five years who also had previously established and sold Decasense, an AI-powered video intelligence company.

Today's working professionals are overwhelmed with recurring administrative tasks in fact, managers spend more than 25 hours a week on those tasks. Executive assistants help alleviate this pain, but are costly and only available to 2% of the workforce, generally senior executives. Meanwhile, the recent influx of productivity tools has only exacerbated the problem, forcing employees to navigate numerous apps to get their tasks done. With the recent explosion of ChatGPT plug-ins, we'll likely see this fragmentation accelerate even further. With NinjaTech, professionals will get hours of time back to be more productive at work, and focus on their core jobs instead of administrative tasks.

"Our next-generation conversational AI platform leverages our own custom large language models, along with a series of proprietary decision engines, enabling the creation of the world's first scalable and affordable AI-powered executive assistant," said Babak Pahlavan, CEO Founder of NinjaTech AI. "With SRI's help, we believe that for the first time it's now possible to start interacting with computers conversationally, just like how we interact with people, and ask for their assistance to get things done. NinjaTech's mission in democratizing access to EAs, is to be the last productivity app ever needed at work."

NinjaTech is moving from ChatGPT to TaskGPT a goal-oriented AI system that focuses on getting admin tasks done for users. Whether a user is on their cell phone in their car or their laptop in the office, Ninja will be able to schedule their meetings, order their lunch and generate content through email, voice, Slack chat and text, 24/7.

"SRI has long been on the leading edge of innovations that increase productivity, improve the workplace, and make it easier for individuals to work with and alongside technology," said Todd Stavish, Vice President of SRI Ventures at SRI International. "By leveraging SRI's deep technical insights across generative AI and reinforcement learning, coupled with Ninja's founding team's technical and product expertise, Ninja is able to turn conversations into tasks, saving multiple hours per week for every working professional around the world. We're thrilled to work with and support this highly accomplished and experienced team."

The company is accelerating its growth and has already tripled in size since February 2023. The product is currently in Alpha stage and will open its Beta program later in 2023. Those interested can join the waitlist at NinjaTech.ai.

About NinjaTech AI

NinjaTech AI was founded in 2022 by a group of Ex-Google, Ex-Meta Ex-AWS senior leaders with a combined 30+ years of Product technology development. The company, using the power of Generative AI, aims to democratize access to executive assistants, which were traditionally only available to elite corporate executives. The company is based out of Palo Alto, California and is expanding rapidly. For more information, visit NinjaTech.ai.

