IFT to Sponsor Partnership Panel at Auto Finance Summit East

BPO services provider will leverage its presence at this premier conference to educate automotive lenders on the benefits of highly skilled staffing services

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT), the leading business processing outsource company for savvy lenders, will sponsor a session at the Auto Finance Summit East 2023 conference, taking place at the JW Marriott Nashville from May 10 to 12. The panel, "Finding Success in Fintech Partnerships," will be held on May 11 at 3:45 p.m. and will feature executives from Wells Fargo and Vroom. The event is hosted by Royal Media, publishers of Auto Finance News.

IFT is a Vancouver-based business process outsourcing (BPO) provider specializing in the lending industry. The company relies on a deep lending expertise and advanced technology to execute both front-office and back-office services for lenders. This includes activities such as collections, customer service, asset management, and default management, as well as revenue-generating tasks like inside sales and cross-marketing. The company relies on IFT Ignite, its best-in-class, AI-driven platform, which provides agents with powerful and efficient customer experience capabilities.

IFT helps satisfy staffing needs by providing proven and reliable services that allow lenders to focus on their core competencies and build their portfolios, without having to invest in additional head count. The company provides AI-driven quality assurance and robust reporting, including granular call analytics such as customer service sentiment ratings. This process allows the lender to analyze performance through comprehensive documentation. IFT's infrastructure can utilize a variety of communications channels, including chat, email, text, and phone, to develop a wide range of engagement plans for lending clients, or to help them elevate their offerings through new methods of interaction.

"We're happy to support the Auto Finance Summit East event and participate as a sponsor on successful partnerships," said Tod Chisholm, IFT's president. "IFT is always interested in providing services to automobile lenders. Our goal is to ensure that lenders deliver the best possible service, and strengthen their in-house capabilities through top-flight personnel armed with industry leading, AI-powered tools."

For more information on IFT's services, visit www.iftsolutions.com.

About Integrated Financial Technologies

Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT) is a market leader in delivering efficient, reliable, and secure back-office solutions to lenders across North America. Based in Vancouver, IFT's unique combination of deep lending expertise and robust technology enables the company to provide a multitude of services in sales, collections, reporting, and customer care. IFT's highly trained North American-based agents are fully trained in all lending and financial services processes, and adhere to strict data privacy and security mandates. IFT's services enable lenders to increase revenue, lower operating costs, and improve customer service-without incurring added overhead. For more information, please visit www.iftsolutions.com.

# # #

PR Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni

Parallel Communications Group, Inc.

610-737-2140

Twitter: @Parallel_PR

smattaboni@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: IFT

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/752440/IFT-to-Sponsor-Partnership-Panel-at-Auto-Finance-Summit-East