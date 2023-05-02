Magnet Monster Named a Klaviyo Elite Partner

Magnet Monster's customers can now leverage Klaviyo's elite range of features to propel profitable growth

LIVERPOOL, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Today, Magnet Monster, an eCommerce Retention Marketing Agency announced it has been named a Klaviyo Elite Partner, providing Klaviyo customers access to unparalleled email and SMS marketing strategy and design services to take their customer retention to the next level.

This partnership will enable entrepreneurs and businesses to gain more powerful insights from their customer data by integrating with Klaviyo's marketing automation and customer data platform, resulting in more personalized outreach, happier customers and ultimately, more revenue.

"This acknowledgement is a testament to our team's relentless mission to become the best retention marketing agency in the eCommerce arena," said Adam Kitchen, CEO at Magnet Monster. "We have been pioneers of innovative strategy in the space, but we wouldn't have been able to achieve the incredible success our clients have had without leveraging Klaviyo's powerful technology and equally ferocious speed of development over the last few years."

"Klaviyo's mission is to offer the best-personalized experiences, infinitely scalable customer infrastructure, expert guidance, and complete ownership of data and relationships. Elite Master partners honor this same mission for our mutual customers, acting as a true extension of the Klaviyo team," said Rich Gardner, SVP of Global Strategic Partnerships, Klaviyo

"Magnet Monster has been an invaluable partner in growing our brand's retention strategy within Klaviyo, delivering an incredible level of strategy and design across email and SMS that's taken Duradry's lifecycle marketing to new heights," said Jack Benzaquen, CEO, Duradry

Elliot Bishton, Founder of one of the UK's premier gifting destinations, Engravers Guild, commented on the flourishing relationship his company has built with Magnet Monster: "Magnet Monster took us from £0 email revenue to six figures within a matter of months, putting this channel at the heart of our business strategy. We've enjoyed Magnet Monster sharing the same ambition as us for our brand and have come to rely on them as a core partner for our business. As we now look to capitalise on new opportunities, we always consult with their team on how to optimise activity within the Klaviyo feature-set and we're excited by their plans for us going forward."

John Webber, Founder & CEO of Carved, recently signed on with Magnet Monster and had this to add: "Magnet Monster has been great from day one. Their onboarding process was really impressive. In just a few days of research they had a strong grasp of our brand and had some brilliant strategy ideas. Strategy is solid, execution is flawless, so glad we signed up with them."

The Klaviyo Partner program helps creators build limitless experiences in Klaviyo by leveraging the data, innovation and creativity of an ecosystem of agencies, freelancers, system integrators and developers.

For more information visit magnetmonster.co.uk.

About Magnet Monster

Magnet Monster is a world-class retention marketing agency and Klaviyo Elite Partner, excelling in strategy and design across email, SMS, Direct Mail and Whatsapp for eCommerce merchants.

