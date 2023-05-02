Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers Holds Businesses, Property Owners, and Manufacturers Responsible for Premises and Product Liability

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers is dedicated to holding negligent parties responsible for both premises and product liability when someone is harmed due to dangerous conditions or defective merchandise. Businesses, manufacturers, and property owners are all responsible for providing safe environments or products. Hiring a law firm with knowledge and experience in premises and product liability law, like Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, can help clients receive the largest payout possible.

Premises liability claims are claims brought against a property owner or business owner for any damages or injuries caused to visitors and customers. These can occur if a property owner fails to use reasonable care and allows dangerous conditions to potentially affect those on the property (the "premises"). Dangerous property is defined as a defect creating a substantial risk of injury when a property is used reasonably. Such conditions include faulty flooring that induces tripping hazards, poor maintenance or a construction flaw. Anything that puts a customer or visiting party at risk of injury while on the premise is considered dangerous property.

A common example of an injury that may result in a premises liability claim includes slip and fall accidents. These can occur anywhere, including restaurants and retail stores. Slip and fall accidents are some of the most common, costly, and preventable accidents that can happen on public or private properties. According to the National Floor Safety Institute (NFSI), slip and fall injuries account for over 1 million hospital emergency room visits. Per the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), floors and flooring materials contribute directly to more than 2 million fall injuries each year. It's important to hire a law firm with experience in slip and fall accidents that can help clients gather evidence, determine the hazardous condition that caused the fall, identify witnesses, and evaluate the case and appropriate compensation.

Premise liability also extends to amusement and water park injuries. In 2016, in the United States alone, emergency rooms saw an estimate of 30,000 injuries sustained by individuals who were in attendance at amusement parks, with some of those injuries even being fatal. This can often be caused by operator error during the setup process or while the ride is active, which can result in catastrophic injuries. The National Safety Council estimates that there were around 1,281 ride-related injuries at North America amusement parks (including water parks) in 2021 alone.

Premises liability injuries can occur at places of business, retail stores, apartment complexes, homes, and any other public or private property. If the injuries occurred due to the fault of the business or owner because of something they did or failed to do, then they may be at fault, and the injured victim could be compensated for their injuries. Premises liability cases can be extremely complicated - there are deadlines to meet and procedural rules that must be followed. Hiring an experienced premises liability lawyer is crucial to avoid any issues that could lead to your case being thrown out altogether.

Separately, businesses and manufacturers are also responsible for their products and have a legal obligation to keep their customers safe. That is where defective product attorneys can help. A defective product is anything that does not work as advertised or promised by a business. While most of the time this is simply an inconvenience, there other times where it can be dangerous. Serious injury can occur due to many factors, including manufacturing errors, missing or inadequate warning labels, marketing failures or defective parts. Some products may even cause unwanted fires during usage, known as defective product fires. These defective products can be especially dangerous to consumers, causing burn injuries or destroying the consumer's residence. Burn victims can sustain permanent injuries, such as scarring and body disfigurement. In product liability cases, it is important to hire a product liability lawyer knowledgeable about the laws that protect consumers against the dangers created by defective products and the businesses that make them.

Regardless of how the product came to be defective, if your injury was not solely caused by user error, you could be compensated for your injuries. An experienced defective product lawyer has the knowledge needed to gather the necessary details and evidence about to the product and injury to build a strong case against the negligent party and get the compensation you're entitled to.

Lee Coleman, Attorney and Founding Partner of Hughes & Coleman

"Manufacturers, businesses and property owners have an obligation to ensure their products and property are safe," said Lee Coleman, Attorney and Founding Partner of Hughes & Coleman. "Whether we are investigating product liability or premises liability, our team does a thorough investigation and analysis to understand what caused the injury, and we build a case to make sure those responsible for the injuries are held accountable."

Premises and product liabilities can occur under countless circumstances - each has unique case details, different timelines, and necessary steps in order to secure fair compensation. The Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers team fights for its clients, no matter how long it takes, to ensure they receive the money they deserve. Hughes & Coleman is ready to help if someone needs a premise or product liability lawyer due to negligence. For a free case consultation, contact Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers today at 800-800-4600.

For additional information, see our "Premises Liability Injury" video.

About Hughes & Coleman:

Hughes & Coleman was founded in 1985 and has recovered over a billion dollars for our clients in Kentucky and Tennessee injured from auto accidents, big truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, defective medical products, nursing home abuse, slip and fall accidents, and wrongful death. Hughes & Coleman operates 10 offices in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Contact:

Lora Fisher, Brand Development Director

270-782-6003 ext. 147

lfisher@hughesandcoleman.com

SOURCE: Hughes & Coleman

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/749667/Hughes-Coleman-Injury-Lawyers-Holds-Businesses-Property-Owners-and-Manufacturers-Responsible-for-Premises-and-Product-Liability