Innovative Premium Food Brand Le Sauce & Co. Expands Nationwide

Le Sauce & Co. favorites will now be available in Walmart, Kroger, and Target.

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Le Sauce & Co., a women-owned family business, has expanded distribution to Walmart, Kroger, and Target this month. Now, cooks (and non-cooks) can now find their favorite gourmet "heat & pour" gourmet sauce in their local grocery store. Expanding nationwide will give every table in America a better dinner with less time and effort.

According to The New York Post, 53% of people consider themselves foodies. Only 10% of people love to cook. Being able to eat delicious meals without having to put too much time into it is important. Le Sauce & Co. currently offers five delicious flavors, including White Wine Lemon Garlic, Classic Green Peppercorn, Roasted Poblano & Garlic, Mole de Puebla and Classic Demi-Glace. These gourmet "heat & pour" sauces deliver on delicious flavor and high-quality ingredients so that dinnertime is about eating something delicious while spending more time with friends or family.

Le Sauce & Co. gourmet finishing sauces are made with high-quality, exceptional ingredients that create so many different delicious flavors. Le Sauce's gourmet finishing sauces enable everyone to enjoy delicious meals without having to put in more time cooking. Now more people will be able to find and enjoy Le Sauce any day or night of the week with national expansion to Walmart, Kroger and Target.

Kyle Kirl, COO, Le Sauce & Co., said, "We are humbled and excited to expand our distribution to the rest of the country. Our small business has been working on these recipes for years, and we are excited to share the deliciousness with consumers everywhere. We are on a mission to make and share delicious food."

About Le Sauce & Co.

Le Sauce & Co is a women-owned family business founded and started in Boerne, Texas, by the Kirl family. The Kirl Family is filled with foodies and their dream of having their own business in food came true three years ago. After winning a finalist spot in the HEB 2019 Quest for Texas Best, Le Sauce & Co. was launched and is currently in HEB stores throughout the state of Texas and Amazon. Le Sauce & Co. is truly one of a kind, offering high-quality gourmet products for everyone who wants them. Le Sauce & Co. gourmet finishing sauces can be found in HEB, Kroger, Marianos, King Soopers, Bakers, Frys, Smith's, Ralphs, QFC, Fred Meyer, Dillons, Target, Walmart, Albertsons, Safeway and Amazon.

