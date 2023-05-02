Mercury Medical Inc.: Mercury Medical Awarded Respiratory Therapy Products Agreements with Premier, Inc.

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Mercury Medical has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Resuscitation Devices and Medication Delivery and Bronchial Hygiene with Premier, Inc. Effective May 1st, 2023, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Respiratory Therapy Products.

John Gargaro MD, President and CEO at Mercury Medical, states: "This is a huge milestone that now allows Premier members access to our clinically differentiated resuscitation devices, medication delivery and bronchial hygiene devices.Our CPR2+ manual resuscitation bag, included in the contract, is a prime example of innovation aimed at helping hospitals maximize their lung volume protection strategies. These new contracts assist Premier members to achieve Mercury Medicals vision, To Save Lives."

Respiratory Therapy Products Agreements include PP-NS-1759 Resuscitation Devices and PP-NS-1749 Medication Delivery and Bronchial Hygiene.

Premier, Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 250,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Mercury Medical - Vision: To Save Lives

Mercury Medical is dedicated to delivering clinically differentiated critical care technology that saves lives throughout the world. The company is recognized as a leading provider of cutting-edge technology in the acute care and emergency markets both in the United States and globally. For nearly 60 years clinicians have relied on Mercury Medical as their resource for bringing a legacy of innovative products to critical care areas of neonatal, anesthesia, respiratory and Emergency medicine markets in over 60 countries. Mercury Medical's high-quality standards include ISO 13485, MDR, MDSAP and ISO 9001 certifications.

