Highland Park, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2023) - Green Earth Co. is proud to announce the grand opening of its newly renovated flagship store, located at 4801 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042. The state-of-the-art facility is one of the largest showrooms in the immediate area, providing customers with an even wider range of products and services.





Green Earth Co. Celebrates Grand Reopening of New Flagship Dispensary



To celebrate the opening, from May 1st through May 7th, Green Earth Co. - Highland Park is offering an exclusive 40% discount on Green Earth Co. brand products as well as promotions on other top brands. The store is also hosting a taco bar for all customers on Friday, May 5th, from 1pm to 4pm. The taco bar will offer multiple meat and vegetarian options.

"We're excited to offer our community a brand-new shopping experience," said Daniel Reisbord, Green Earth Co. - Highland Park's CEO. "Our new showroom is more than just a store; it's a space where our customers can find everything they need, from high-quality products to exceptional customer service. We've worked hard to create a safe, friendly environment where people with all levels of experience can cultivate their own relationship with cannabis and, more importantly, a relationship with the culture," says Daniel Reisbord of GEC.

Green Earth Co. - Highland Park has been operating out of the area since 2007, and the flagship store is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. The new showroom features more space, more products, and dedicated parking making it one of the cleanest and most state-of-the-art facilities in the area.

"We're proud to be a part of the Highland Park community," said Reisbord. "Our customers have been loyal to us for years, and we're thrilled to be able to give back to them by offering the best cannabis retail experience possible."

In addition to their retail efforts, Green Earth Co. regularly hosts different donations, drives, and fundraisers for charitable organizations. Their hope is that the new space will foster even more collaborations with local businesses, organizations, and events.

"Giving back to the communities we call home is an enormous part of the Green Earth Co. brand ethos. We recognize that as part of an ever growing industry, it is our duty to give back to the communities that have helped us achieve what we have and we're looking forward to continuing to work with our community and help in any way we can," said Reisbord.

Green Earth Co.'s new flagship store is located at 4801 York Blvd and is open from 9am to 10pm daily. For more information, visit their website at www.gecollective.com.

About Green Earth Collective

With over 25 years of collective experience Green Earth Collective is dedicated to ensuring that each customer has a personalized and positive dispensary experience. Their knowledgeable staff is available to answer any questions and provide expert advice on product selection and usage.

CONTACT: Isaac Ybarra

PHONE: (323) 349-0949

EMAIL: isaac@gecollective.com

