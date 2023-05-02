CeCors, Inc.: VetComm Increases Revenue Potential Through New Affiliate Partnerships and Launches Referral Program for the "No Veteran Left Behind" Mission

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / CECORS, INC. (OTC PINK:CEOS) ("CeCors" or the "Company"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary VetComm, a leading provider of VA benefits courses and services, is proud to announce the launch of its referral program as part of the mission to ensure that no veteran is left behind.

With over 11 million veterans in the United States who have not claimed their service-related disability benefits, VetComm is dedicated to helping them get what they are owed - up to $3,600+ per month for life.

The referral program is open to everybody, including under & unrated veterans, veteran organizations and charities, as well as the general public. The program is designed to reward and encourage individuals and organizations to help veterans get rated through cash incentives. VetComm believes that with the launch of the referral program, it will reach and assist increasing amounts of veterans in need.

Enrollment in the referral program is quick and easy, as all VetComm members are automatically enrolled upon joining. In addition, VetComm members can immediately start helping veterans by referring them to VetComm courses and gold services and encouraging them to apply for disability compensation through the FAST-PASS Video Guide. This free resource provides step-by-step instructions on how to file a disability claim in one day.

VetComm is excited to announce it has uploaded 25,000 new leads through three new affiliate partnerships. With over 220,000 active leads in the VetComm database, there is enormous potential for conversion and rapid revenue growth. VetComm has successfully assembled and is continuously expanding its expert conversion team to increase conversion rates and handle the expected influx of leads through the referral program. The team actively engages with current leads to raise awareness and deliver results for the veteran community.

"We cannot reach all of the 11+ million unrated veterans without the help of our VetComm members and other veteran organizations and partners," said Kate Monroe, CEO of VetComm. "The team has been successfully closing 40 percent of the test leads provided by the new affiliate partners; this closing rate represents a 50 percent increase over our historical data. A 20 to 40 percent conversion rate of the 25,000 new leads being onboarded represents revenue potential of between $500,000 and $1,000,000 for VetComm."

VetComm encourages members and other partners to use their referral resources to spread the word about its courses and services and to share the FAST-PASS Video Guide with unrated veterans who may be unaware of their entitlements. By working together, VetComm believes that we can make a significant impact in improving the lives of disabled veterans across the country.

