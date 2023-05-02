DJ Aperam announces results of its General Meetings

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Aperam announces results of its General Meetings 02-May-2023 / 17:00 CET/CEST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aperam announces results of its General Meetings

Luxembourg May 2, 2023 (17:00 CET) - The Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders ("the General Meetings") of Aperam held today approved all resolutions on the agenda by a large majority. 72% of the voting rights were present or represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting. Arrangements were made to allow shareholders to vote physically, electronically and by proxy voting. The results of the votes will be posted in due course on www.aperam.com under "Investors" - "Equity Investors" - "Annual General Meeting" - "2 May 2023 - General Meetings of Shareholders".

In particular, the shareholders

-- approved the re-election of Dr. Ros Rivaz and Mr. Alain Kinsch as Directors of Aperam for a term of threeyears each;

-- renewed the authorisation of the Board of Directors of the Company and of the corporate bodies of othercompanies in the Aperam group to acquire shares in the Company; and

-- authorised the Board of Directors to cancel shares and to consequently reduce the issued share capitalfollowing the cancellation of shares repurchased under its share buyback programs.

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organised in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with our Recycling activities (expanded with our acquisition of ELG in 2021), a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam's places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.

In 2022, Aperam had sales of EUR 8,156 million and shipments of 2.31 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

Contact

Company Secretary / Julia Eisenmann +352 661 527 279; julia.eisenmann@aperam.com

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 661 570 250; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1622429 02-May-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1622429&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2023 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)