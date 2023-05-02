Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Dienstagmorgen: Diese Aktie vor massiver Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
02.05.2023 | 17:46
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Research on The International Stock Exchange (TISE): Resilient performance in difficult year

DJ Hardman & Co Research on The International Stock Exchange (TISE): Resilient performance in difficult year

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on The International Stock Exchange (TISE): Resilient performance in difficult year 02-May-2023 / 16:15 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research on The International Stock Exchange (TISE): Resilient performance in difficult year

The International Stock Exchange (TISE) showed a resilient 2022 performance in tough conditions, with revenue flat, at GBP10m, and PBT down 13%, to GBP4.2m, driven by a fall in new listings and some cost inflation. During the year, a 200p special dividend was paid, in addition to the 80p ordinary dividend. The first quarter of 2023 was subdued, with new listings down possibly 30%, on our estimates. Our new forecasts reflect this slower start, with a pick-up in activity anticipated in the second half.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/resilient-performance-in-difficult-year/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Jason Streets 
London                        js@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1622469 02-May-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1622469&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2023 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.