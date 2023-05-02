DJ Hardman & Co Research on The International Stock Exchange (TISE): Resilient performance in difficult year

The International Stock Exchange (TISE) showed a resilient 2022 performance in tough conditions, with revenue flat, at GBP10m, and PBT down 13%, to GBP4.2m, driven by a fall in new listings and some cost inflation. During the year, a 200p special dividend was paid, in addition to the 80p ordinary dividend. The first quarter of 2023 was subdued, with new listings down possibly 30%, on our estimates. Our new forecasts reflect this slower start, with a pick-up in activity anticipated in the second half.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/resilient-performance-in-difficult-year/

