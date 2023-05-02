Pegasus Acquisition Company Europe B.V. | Voting results of the Annual General Meeting held on May 02, 2023

Amsterdam, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pegasus Acquisition Company Europe B.V. ("Pegasus Europe" or the "Company"), today announces that at its 2023 Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "AGM"), held today at 15:00 hours CEST at Beethovenstraat 400, 1082 PR Amsterdam, the Netherlands, all resolutions were duly passed by the shareholders.



As of April 04, 2023, the record date for the AGM - Pegasus Europe's issued share capital amounted to 72,500,000 Class A Ordinary Shares, 19,866,539 Unit Shares and 12,088,884 Founder Shares, each share having a nominal value of one eurocent, including at that date 44,010,998 Class A Ordinary Shares and 84,000 Founder Shares held in treasury by the Company. Each share carries one vote. Shares held in treasury by the Company cast no vote. In total 60,360,425 votes could be validly cast.

At the AGM, 36.88% of the issued share capital of the Company was represented, which means 63.82% of all outstanding shares in the capital of the Company (excluding shares held in treasury by the Company) were represented. The total number of shares for which valid votes were cast at the AGM amounted to 38,524,346.

In accordance with Section 2:187 of the Dutch Civil Code in conjunction with Section 2:120 paragraph 5 of the Dutch Civil Code, the outcome of the votes on the proposals discussed at the AGM is as follows:

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Votes Validly Cast

Total % Issued Share Capital Votes Abstain1 Resolution 3. 38,188,123 36.56% 0 0.00% 38,188,123 36.56% 336,223 Resolution 5. 38,188,123 36.56% 0 0.00% 38,188,123 36.56% 336,223 Resolution 6. 38,188,123 36.56% 136,223 0.13% 38,324,346 36.69% 200,000 Resolution 7. 38,524,346 36.88% 0 0.00% 38,524,346 36.88% 0 Resolution 8. 38,188,123 36.56% 136,223 0.13% 38,324,346 36.69% 200,000

The Convening Notice, which includes details of the AGM agenda, as well as a copy of the Annual Report 2022 and the Press Release dated March 21, 2023 on the initiation of the liquidation process can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Pegasus Europe website via the following link:

https://www.pegasuseurope.com/investor-relations/pace

As per the timetable defined on March 21, 2023 and following the adoption of the resolution on the dissolution of the Company, Pegasus also announces that the liquidation process will start on May 5, 2023 with the payment of the pre-liquidation distribution to be made on May 11, 2023 for an amount of circa EUR 10.025 per share (subject to latest interest rates to be applied on the Escrow Accounts). This will be automatically distributed to each Shareholders of Units and Class A Ordinary Shares ("Public Shares"), provided that they are eligible for the liquidation payments on May 5, 2023 after the market closing. In addition, the delisting of the Public Shares will be effective on May 4, 2023, before the market opening.

The second and final liquidation distribution for the Public Shares ("Final Liquidation Distribution") will be distributed by the Company in July after the court has confirmed that no creditors have opposed the Company's liquidation. The precise amount to be distributed as the Final Liquidation Distribution is yet to be calculated based on the final cash position of the Company and will be confirmed once known in a press release expected to be released in July 2023.

About Pegasus Europe

More information about Pegasus Europe, including the Prospectus, can be found on the Pegasus Europe website - www.pegasuseurope.com/investor-relations

1 In accordance with article 26, paragraph 4 of the Company's Articles of Association, votes abstained have not been calculated as part of the votes cast.