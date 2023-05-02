The CE Shop LLC: Launch a Better Career With the New 70-Hour Montana Sales Real Estate License From the CE Shop With Self-Paced Learning

In as little as two weeks, those looking for flexibility in their work schedule and a reliable source of income can get started for under $300 with early promotions

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / With packages ranging from pre-licensing courses only to building business courses, to continuing education and a lot more, The CE Shop has all the education for a successful career jumpstart or to amplify success for seasoned agents.

Indeed.com states that real estate agents in Montana make an average of $75,339 annually, so entering the market now, while housing costs are dropping, means that more people will be buying and needing a well-educated real estate agent.

Streamlined and flexible learning with features that include mobile-friendly access, clear course progress, with options for live online, instructor-led courses - or a combination of online and life, as well as customer support seven days/week, students can feel confident that the The CE Shop is offering the easiest path to career growth and state-approved coursework.

Use the Montana Candidate Handbook as a guide, where we cover everything needed to successfully test and pass the national portion of the licensing exam. For those looking to fulfill continuing education, they can find a diverse set of courses highlighting current topics affecting the real estate industry to not just maintain their license but to feel empowered and ahead of their competition.

Learn more about The CE Shop and their Montana real estate offerings, see a demo, and get career resources here.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with online mortgage, real estate, home inspection, and now appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they're veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

