Alkermes Athlone Receives Award at Ireland's 2023 Health & Safety Excellence Awards

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Alkermes Athlone site recently received a 2023 award in the Life Sciences category at Ireland's 2023 Health & Safety Excellence Awards. This recognition is a testament to our employees' focus on building a culture of safety and risk management in Athlone. Learn more about this honor: https://lnkd.in/eHzGMjC

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

