Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Advises Koala Insulation on its Transaction with MidOcean Partners and Empower Brands

Strategic Guidance Leads to Successful Transaction in Residential and Commercial Services, Solidifying Boxwood Partners' Expertise in Franchising

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Boxwood Partners is pleased to announce the merging of Koala Insulation and Wallaby Windows ("the company"), with Empower Brands. Boxwood Partners' expertise in the Residential and Commercial Services sector has been further reinforced, cementing their status as the premier advisor in franchising. This marks Boxwood's 21st transaction in the Residential and Commercial Services sector.

Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique middle-market investment bank based in Jupiter, FL, acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Koala Insulation and Wallaby Windows on the transaction. The transaction was led by J. Patrick Galleher, (Managing Partner), Brian Alas (Managing Director), and Dan Martinson (Vice President). The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2020 by Scott Marr, Koala Insulation is a nationally established franchise based in Melbourne, Florida that provides high-quality insulation services. Since its launch, the company has expanded to over 100 franchisees serving 400 territories nationwide and received major recognitions and accolades, including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and 2023 Fastest Growing Franchise lists. Marr's second franchise business, Wallaby Windows, was launched in early 2022 as an emerging brand specializing in replacement windows and doors.

"Koala Insulation and Wallaby Windows have already experienced exceptional growth, and the support and resources under Empower Brands will allow us to expand even further," said Scott Marr, founder and CEO of Koala Insulation and Wallaby Windows. "I am pleased with Boxwood's counsel, and their attention to detail played a pivotal role in ensuring the execution of this transaction."

Empower Brands is a multi-brand franchisor of premium commercial and residential services. This marks Empower Brands' first additions to its portfolio since rebranding late last year. The addition of these industry leading brands brings Empower to nine total brands under its umbrella and will add 115 franchisees to its ever-growing network.

"As successful emerging franchise brands with cultures akin to Empower Brands, Koala Insulation and Wallaby Windows make the perfect addition to our growing family of brands," said Scott Zide, CEO of Empower Brands. "We are grateful to Boxwood Partners for their expertise to push this transaction over the finish line. With a focus on championing the success of our franchisees, Empower Brands will help position Koala Insulation and Wallaby Windows for continued rapid growth and strengthen the training and support provided to the franchisees."

"Koala Insulation has risen to the forefront of the insulation services industry, impressively solidifying their position as a leader with their rapid growth and commitment to excellence," said J. Patrick Galleher. "With the recent addition of Wallaby Windows, their expansion has captured national attention and shows no signs of slowing down, serving as a testament to Koala Insulation's remarkable achievements thus far."

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Empower Brands

Empower Brands was founded in 2022 as a product of the integration of Lynx Franchising and Outdoor Living Brands. Empower encompasses seven industry-leading brands across commercial and residential services: JAN-PRO, Intelligent Office, FRSTeam, Archadeck Outdoor Living, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives (OLP), Conserva Irrigation and Superior Fence & Rail. Empower is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality products and services in the commercial and home services industries while simultaneously delivering its franchise owners committed personal support, tools and empowerment to pursue their own success. Empower Brands is a portfolio company of MidOcean Partners, a leading private equity firm with an excellent track record investing in successful, growth-focused franchise businesses. For more about Empower Brands, visit the company's website at EmpowerFranchising.com.

About MidOcean Partners

MidOcean Partners is a premier, New York-based alternative asset manager specializing in middle-market private equity and alternative credit investments. Since its inception in 2003, MidOcean Private Equity has targeted investments in high-quality middle-market companies in the consumer and business services sectors. MidOcean Credit Partners was launched in 2009 and manages a series of alternative credit strategies, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), and customized separately managed accounts. For more information, please visit: midoceanpartners.com.

CONTACT:

Lizzy Young

lyoung@fishmanpr.com

+18479451300

SOURCE: Boxwood Partners

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/752535/Boxwood-Partners-Advises-Koala-Insulation-on-its-Transaction-with-MidOcean-Partners-and-Empower-Brands