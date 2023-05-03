Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2023) - Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTCQB: DUVNF) (the "Company") announces that the filing of its audited annual financial statements and its related management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the "Annual Financial Statements") has been delayed beyond the filing deadline of May 1, 2023.

The Company's late filing of the Annual Financial Statements is due to delays in the audit procedures of its Peruvian subsidiaries and the Company's auditors and management are diligently working with the Peruvian auditors in order to expedite the finalization of the Annual Financial Statements.

The Company currently expects to file the Annual Financial Statements on or before Friday, May 5, 2023, and intends to provide updates on further developments in respect of this matter promptly.

About Peruvian Metals Corp.

Peruvian Metals is a Canadian exploration and mineral processing company. The Company's business model is to provide toll milling services for clients and to produce high-grade concentrates from mineral purchases. The Company continues to acquire and develop precious metal and base metal properties in Peru

For further information on Peruvian Metals Corp. please visit www.peruvianmetals.com.

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange: Symbol "PER"

For additional information, contact: Jeffrey Reeder Tel: (647) 302-3290

Website: www.peruvianmetals.com Email: jeffrey.reeder@peruvianmetals.com

