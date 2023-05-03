EQS-News: Dolkam Suja a.s.
CONVOCATION OF ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
The board of directors of the company D O L K A M Šuja a.s. with seat at Šuja, 015 01 Rajec, Slovakia, company ID No.: 31 561 870, registered with the commercial registry of the District Court Žilina, Section Sa, Insert No. 73/L (the "Company") in accordance with Sec. 184 et seq. of the Slovak Act No. 513/1991 Coll. Commercial Code as amended ("CC") and Art. XI. Para. 11.1 of valid Articles of Association of the Company
convenes ordinary general meeting of the Company
to be held on 07.06.2023 at 11:00 am ("OGM") at the seat of the company Schönherr Rechtsanwälte GmbH, o.z. at the address Prievozská 4/A, 821 09 Bratislava, Slovakia (in the premises of Apollo Business Center II, block B, on the 6th floor) in the conference room with following agenda:
The record date under Sec. 156a CC and Sec. 180(2) CC for exercising the shareholder's right to participate in OGM, vote, request information and explanations and to submit proposals, or to exercise other shareholder's rights, is 04.06.2023.
Registration of shareholders and entry into attendance list will be held between 10:00 am and 10:45 am on the day and at the place of OGM. During the registration, it is necessary to submit:
During registration, documents mentioned in sections i) to v) above, except for identity documents, must be given to the person in charge of entries into the attendance list for record-keeping purposes. Apart from identity documents, all submitted or delivered documents in foreign language (except for Czech language) must contain also official translation into Slovak language. Each shareholder participates in OGM at own expenses.
Advice pursuant to Sec. 184a CC:
If the shareholder grants the proxy to exercise voting rights attached to the same shares at one general meeting to more proxy holders, the Company shall allow voting to the proxy holder who was registered in the attendance list at the general meeting at first. If more shareholders granted a written proxy for representation to the same proxy holder, such proxy holder may vote at the general meeting on behalf of each of the represented shareholders independently. A SB member may act as shareholder's proxy holder as well; however, he/she shall notify the shareholder of all facts that might influence shareholder's decision on granting the proxy for representation at the general meeting to a SB member. The proxy shall contain specific instructions for voting on each decision or item of the agenda of the general meeting on which the SB member shall vote as the proxy holder on behalf of the shareholder. If a shareholder has shares on more than one securities accounts under a special act, the Company shall allow the shareholder to be represented by one proxy holder in relation to each securities account, whereas the proxy shall specify the amount of the Company's shares and the respective securities account of the shareholder covered by the proxy.
Template of the written proxy which can be used for proxy voting is attached to this convocation. This template is also available on website of the Company at www.dolkam.sk in section "VALNÉ ZHROMAŽDENIE" and subsection "RVZ 07.06.2023".
Electronic means by which the Company receives notices of appointment of proxy holder, change of granted proxy and of revocation thereof is e-mail sent by shareholder to electronic (e-mail) address of the Company dolkam@dolkam.sk. E-mail sent by shareholder shall contain an attachment - a scanned copy of a sufficiently certain expression of will of shareholder (if in other than Slovak or Czech language, official translation into Slovak language required) regarding appointment of proxy holder, change of granted proxy or revocation thereof, in format "pdf" or "tiff". This does not affect duty of the proxy holder to submit and hand over the written proxy with officially verified signature of principal - shareholder (or person(s) acting on behalf of the principal - shareholder) during registration. A shareholder exercises delivery of the notice of appointment of proxy holder, change of granted proxy or revocation thereof at own risk and notices are considered to be delivered to the Company when delivered at the above electronic (e-mail) address of the Company.
Notice for the shareholders pursuant to Sec. 192 (1) CC:
The ordinary individual financial statement for year 2022 is available to shareholders for inspection at the seat of the Company at the address Šuja, 015 01 Rajec, Slovakia, in the room Economist's Office (Kancelária ekonómky) on working days during the period from the day of publishing of this convocation of OGM until 07.06.2023 between 8 am and 12 noon and will be published at least thirty days prior to OGM on website of the Company at www.dolkam.sk in section "VALNÉ ZHROMAŽDENIE" and subsection "RVZ 07.06.2023".
A shareholder being holder of bearer shares and who has established a pledge over at least one share of the Company as a security for recovery of costs related thereto in favour of the Company has the right to ask for sending copy of the ordinary individual financial statement for year 2022 to the address stated by the shareholder at his/her expense and risk. This right can be exercised by shareholder by written request sent to the address of the seat of the Company or personally at the seat of the Company at the address Šuja, 015 01 Rajec, Slovakia in the room Economist's Office (Kancelária ekonómky) on working days during the period from the day of publishing of this convocation of OGM until 07.06.2023 between 8 am and 12 noon.
Since the Company has issued bearer shares, the main data of the ordinary individual financial statement for the year 2022 are part of this convocation of OGM:
In Šuja on 17.04.2023
Board of Directors of the company D O L K A M Šuja a.s.
Template proxy (please complete legibly in block letters)
PROXY
for participation in the ordinary general meeting
of the company D O L K A M Šuja a.s.
Undersigned principal:
title, forename, surname / business name: ...............................................................,
permanent residence / registered seat: ....................................................................,
birth certificate No. / company ID No.: ...................................................................,
date of birth (only natural person): .........................................................................,
personal ID No. / passport No. (only natural person): ................................................,
registered in the commercial registry or other similar registry (only legal entity): ...........................................................................................................................,
forename, surname and position of the person authorized to act on behalf of the shareholder (only legal entity):
................................................................................................................,
(the "Principal")
as a shareholder of the company D O L K A M Šuja a.s., with seat at Šuja, 015 01 Rajec, Slovakia, company ID No.: 31 561 870, registered in the commercial registry of the District Court Žilina, Section Sa, Insert No. 73/L (the "Company")
hereby grants proxy to
the proxy holder:
title, forename, surname / business name: ...............................................................,
permanent residence / registered seat: ....................................................................,
birth certificate No. / company ID No.: ...................................................................,
date of birth (only natural person): .........................................................................,
personal ID No. / passport No. (only natural person): ................................................,
registered in the commercial registry or other similar registry (only legal entity): ...........................................................................................................................,
(the "Proxy holder"),
to act as a proper and authorized proxy holder of the Principal performing the following:
**Delete as appropriate. In case that no option is deleted as appropriate or otherwise unambiguously chosen, option 1.a) is valid and the proxy is held for all shares of the Company belonging to the Principal as the Company's shareholder. If option 1.b) is chosen and the securities account(s) was/were sufficiently specified, it is held, that the proxy relates to all shares that the Principal has on this/these securities account(s). In case option 1.b) is chosen, it is necessary to specify the securities account(s) on which the Principal has shares of the Company and to which this proxy relates; otherwise this proxy can be invalid due to uncertainty. The Principal and the Proxy holder confirm by signing this proxy that they agree with these rules.
and that to full extent and without any limitation as a shareholder of the Company at the ordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on 07.06.2023 at 11 am ("OGM") at the seat of the company Schönherr Rechtsanwälte GmbH, o.z. at the address Prievozská 4/A, 821 09 Bratislava, Slovakia (in the premises of Apollo Business Center II, block B, on the 6th floor) in the conference room, in particular but not limited to, to exercise voting rights at OGM to full extent and without any limitation, to request information and explanations, to submit and apply proposals and to execute any and all other acts which the Principal as a shareholder of the Company is entitled to exercise at OGM, in particular but not limited to, pursuant to the Articles of Association of the Company, the Slovak Act No. 513/1991 Coll. the Commercial Code as amended and/or pursuant to other applicable laws of the Slovak Republic;
In the case the Proxy holder is also supervisory board member of the Company, the Principal and the Proxy holder confirm by signing this proxy that the Proxy holder has informed the Principal about all facts that might affect the decision of the Principal as a shareholder to grant proxy for representation at OGM to a supervisory board member of the Company.
The Proxy holder is entitled neither to grant power of substitution to a third party nor to grant to him/her any authorization, whether individual or in the entirety of the proxy granted to him/her.
The Principal hereby confirms everything and anything that the Proxy holder lawfully executes and/or arranges pursuant to and in accordance with this proxy during the validity of this proxy.
This proxy supersedes any and all prior, oral and written, proxies granted by the Principal to the Proxy holder in the matters falling under the scope of the Proxy holder's authorization according to this proxy, and these previous proxies are considered hereby revoked and invalid. This proxy is governed by applicable laws of the Slovak Republic.
In ................................., on .................................
The Principal:
Forename, surname / business name: ......................................................................
Signature: .....................................................................
(please do not forget to have your signature verified)
I agree with my appointment as a Proxy holder and I accept this proxy in the above scope.
The Proxy holder:
Forename, surname / business name: ......................................................................
Date of acceptance of the proxy: .............................
Signature: .....................................................................
