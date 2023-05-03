Planet 13 Holdings: Planet 13 Announces Release Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQX:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on May 15, 2023, aftermarket.

Planet 13 will host a conference call on May 15, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its first quarter financial results and provide investors with key business highlights, strategy, and outlook. The call will be chaired by Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO, Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO, and Dennis Logan, CFO.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: May 15, 2023 | Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Participant Dial-in: Toll Free: 888-506-0062 or International: 973-528-0011. Access Code: 660024

Replay Dial-in: Toll Free: 877-481-4010 or International: 919-882-2331. Replay Passcode: 48361

Listen to webcast: Link

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas and in Orange County, California. Planet 13 also holds a medical marijuana treatment center license in Florida and a dispensing license in the Chicago-region of Illinois. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

