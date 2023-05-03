London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2023) - Claims teams are facing headwinds from an evolving business landscape, with social inflation, nuclear verdicts, economic pressures, digital demands from customers and the war for talent.

"Carriers must act now to achieve claims excellence;" said Alexander Bird, Project Director of Connected Claims USA 2023, "claims teams turn to Reuters Events to provide answers to their challenges, connecting people through valuable networking and discussion-led learning, at the must-attend event for senior decision-makers in North America's claims community."

Connected Claims USA 2023 will take place on September 26-27 at the Austin Convention Center, an announcement which has been met with tremendous excitement. With 700+ senior claims leaders heading to Austin, TX, for the first time, the event is already seeing a great deal of interest as the enthusiasm and momentum continues to build.

For full event information, visit the official CCUSA website today.

Reuters Events announced today the first release of attendees that will be heading to Austin. Those confirmed to attend Connected Claims USA 2023 include:

Senior Job Titles: Chief Claims Officer, SVP Claims, SVP Chief Claims Officer, Global Chief Claims Officer, VP Claims Strategy & Transformation, Head of Claims, Director of Claims Experience, Chief Regional Claim Officer Americas & Head of U.S. Claims, VP Claims, SVP Claims Shared Services, VP & Head of Claims, SVP Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, VP of Claims Management, SEVP & Chief Operating Officer, IT Supervisor, SVP of Resolution (Claims), AVP, Claims Transformation, Program Management, VP Claims Operations, VP Business Architecture and Innovation, SVP and Manager, U.S. ADP Claims, Global Retail Markets, SVP, Executive & Professional Claims, VP Claim Operations, Head of North American Personal Lines Claims, Head of Claims Strategy, Head of Claims - US and Bermuda, Senior Director, Claims Transformation, Director, P&C Claims, VP, Property Claims Operations, North American CAT Director Auto, Vice President, Director IT Claims Delivery, Claims Manager, Director Claims E&S/Specialty, AVP Claims, GM - Insurance, Manager Operational Excellence, Claims Director, Assistant Claims Director & more.

From Leading Carriers: USAA, CSAA, Chubb, Zurich NA, Lloyds, Allstate, Travelers, Nationwide, State Farm®, Liberty Mutual, MassMutual, AXA XL, CNA, Lemonade, AmFam, Openly, Tokio Marine HCC, Westfield, Branch Insurance, Plymouth Rock, Progressive, The Hanover, Germania Insurance, Protective Insurance, Pie Insurance, Richmond National, Philadelphia Insurance Companies, RSUI Group, Principal, West Bend Mutual Insurance, Coterie, Secura, Berkley Industrial Comp, Aon, Relm Insurance, Assurant, Protective Life, Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA), Amerisure, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, Canopius Group & more.

