Nota AI Tools Included in Microsoft Journalism Hub

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Nota announced today that it is collaborating with Microsoft as a participant in the Microsoft Journalism Hub. This hub will bring efficiency and cutting-edge technology to newsrooms so publishers, journalists and audience teams can focus on what matters most: creating meaningful content.

Nota is a SaaS company using AI-enabled tools to streamline publishers' content creation and distribution. Its assistive AI tools build time-saving production infrastructure for digital publishing - creating an accessible engagement economy, offering instant content conversion and content amplification, multiplying video content revenue, and doing away with repetitive tasks that have long required journalists to act as generalists in multiple fields.

"We're extremely excited to work with Microsoft on this Journalism Hub," said Josh Brandau, CEO of Nota. "We believe that making our tools accessible to newsrooms of all sizes will enhance nearly every area of publishing. Nota's beta tools offer a lot of opportunities for all journalism. This hub will help publishers, particularly those in areas with little to no access to local news and Black and African American-owned newsrooms and publishers, scale and reach a broader audience."

Working alongside Microsoft will help Nota achieve its goal of enhancing the publishing landscape, creating a new way of working in newsrooms and assisting journalists with pain points they feel on a daily basis.

About Nota

Founded in 2022, Nota is an AI-enabled SaaS company based in Los Angeles, California. Specializing in building assistive tools for the future of digital publishing, the company's first two tools launched in beta in February 2023.

Nota is a member of the Microsoft for Startups Founder's Hub and is backed by Ankord, an investment incubator focused on companies that live at the intersection of impact and innovation.

To learn how Nota can work with you, reach out to info@heynota.com and visit www.heynota.com.

Contact Information

Josh Brandau

CEO

josh@heynota.com

SOURCE: Nota

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/752628/Nota-AI-Tools-Included-in-Microsoft-Journalism-Hub