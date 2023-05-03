Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2023) - Mr Graham Martin, a global sports betting industry leader, is to join Abner Labs as a Non-Executive Director prior to the Company going public on a Canadian securities exchange.

Mr Martin is a leading innovator and veteran of the sports betting industry. He is a third generation bookmaker who founded Bonne Terre Limited which became a wholly owned subsidiary of BskyB Plc (trading as Sky Bet) prior to its sale to The Stars Group for USD 3.4 billion in 2018. He led the acquisition of Scotbet International Limited which became the largest independent bookmaker in Scotland. He previously served as Chairman of Probability Games Corporation, a market leader in the provision of mobile betting services and technologies, which was ultimately acquired by NYSE listed International Gaming Technology Plc. Mr Martin has served as chairman, director or consultant to numerous other sports betting and gaming companies and pioneered the world's first legalization of online offshore gambling in Guernsey.

Mr Martin currently serves as Chairman of Prevention Insurance.com, an OTCM listed digital sports entertainment and betting provider that operates the Apple iSports subsidiaries in the USA and Australia. He serves as President of P2Earn, a play-to-earn gaming company listed on the CSE. Among other current positions with public and private companies, Mr Martin is a Director of Island Broadcast Media (Software) Limited, a UK domiciled virtual sports events and streaming company whose directors founded the virtual horse racing market over 20 years ago.

"Mr Martin is a legend in the industry. He brings so much experience, knowledge and networks to the table to benefit Abner Labs," said Dr David Bate, Abner Labs' Chairman. "He has fought in many wars in many markets to build our industry - including a few wars he probably started himself - but is always looking ahead for ways to innovate and upend the status quo. We welcome his forward-looking leadership and appreciate his commitment to our shared vision to disrupt the 'watch and wager' sports betting market through our AI-driven BeTheGame live sports viewing and next play micro-betting platform. We are ideally positioned to conquer the market with Graham on our side and appreciate his vote of confidence in Abner Labs," concluded Dr Bate.

"I know the industry. I expect BeTheGame to be a game changer, literally," said Mr Martin. "The chance to place small bets on the next plays of your game unfolding in real time before your eyes on the same screen through simple questions, without any odds or other fuss, makes it a highly convenient and seductive experience. As a white label platform, sportsbooks will love the chance to entertain, engage and acquire more customers. I am excited to be part of the Abner Labs' team as we introduce sports fans around the world to an entirely new way to enjoy their favourite games through their favourite sportsbooks," concluded Mr Martin.

Abner Innovation Laboratories Limited ("Abner Labs") is a British Columbia, Canada, company that owns the BeTheGame live sports viewing and next play micro-betting technology platform through its wholly owned subsidiary, Abner Technology Group Limited ("Abner Tech").

BeTheGame is a proprietary B2B2C artificial intelligence ("AI") driven smart technology ecosystem that makes watching and wagering on live sports and other events on any online device as convenient and fun as playing video games. BeTheGame is licensed to sportsbooks as a white label platform to curate under their brands through their websites.

For more information about BeTheGame and Abner Tech and Abner Labs, please visit: www.abner-technology.com and www.abner-labs.com.

