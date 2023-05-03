Abu Dhabi, Freiburg, Berlin (ots) -Die 32. Ausgabe der Abu Dhabi International Book Fair wird vom 22. bis 28. Mai 2023 in Abu Dhabi stattfinden. Zu der Buchmesse werden Autor*innen und Verleger*innen aus der ganzen Welt erwartet. Diese wird unter dem Motto der "sustainability" stattfinden, mit vielfältigen Veranstaltungen und Seminaren zu Nachhaltigkeitspraktiken in der Verlagsbranche.From the 22nd to the 28th of MayThe Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is Preparing for its 32nd Edition with a Full AgendaThe 32nd edition of Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is set to take place from 22 to 28 May 2023 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The event will bring together a remarkable lineup of celebrated authors, thought leaders and publishers from around the world, and promises to showcase the distinct literary and cultural heritage of the Middle East while strengthening ties between the Arab and international publishing communities.Organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), which is part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, this year's book fair will focus on sustainability, in line with the UAE's declaration of 2023 as the 'Year of Sustainability.' Visitors can look forward to an array of initiatives, events, and seminars that will highlight the best global sustainability practices in the publishing industry.As a leading literary event in the Arab world, the fair offers a vital platform for global dialogue, featuring talks by distinguished Arab and international speakers, including renowned authors, artists, academics, and digital content creators. The fair will cater to a diverse audience, ranging from professionals to consumers and families, with five primary program types: cultural, creative arts, children and youth, specialised professional, and partner programmes.Throughout the week, book enthusiasts can participate in a range of cultural sessions, such as panel discussions, debates, seminars, and poetry evenings, featuring famous personalities from the worlds of thought, literature, and media. Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet their favourite authors and have their books signed.ENDSAbout Abu Dhabi International Book FairAbu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) is a driving force behind the professional and commercial development of the regional publishing industry and is committed to the long-term expansion of the global book business.Inaugurated 31 years ago by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, ADIBF has gained a global reputation as a leading literary trade and cultural event in the region. Running from 22 - 28 May 2023, it aims to highlight the UAE's rich heritage, showcasing its authenticity and modernity, as well as its cultural and literary output. Every year, ADIBF plays host to the most prominent Arab, regional and international publishing houses, as well as organising events with the participation of the world's greatest publishers, which help develop the publishing sector in providing local and Arab publishers with new windows of opportunity.About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language CentreThe Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, and content creation. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world's most prestigious technical, cultural and academic institutions.About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi)The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi conserves and promotes the heritage and culture of the Abu Dhabi emirate and leverages them in the development of a world-class, sustainable destination of distinction that enriches the lives of visitors and residents alike. The Department manages the emirate's tourism sector and markets the destination internationally through a wide range of activities aimed at attracting visitors and investment. Its policies, plans and programmes relate to the preservation of heritage and culture, including protecting archaeological and historical sites and to developing museums such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Zayed National Museum and the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. 