Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Über 1.000 % seit Jahresbeginn: Tritt diese Aktie in die Fußstapfen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924447 | ISIN: US7495521053 | Ticker-Symbol: RF5
Frankfurt
03.05.23
08:05 Uhr
3,520 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RF INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RF INDUSTRIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4203,60015:53
ACCESSWIRE
03.05.2023 | 14:38
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RF Industries, Ltd.: RF Industries to Participate in B. Riley's 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 24, 2023

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that President and CEO Rob Dawson will participate in an analyst hosted roundtable at B. Riley's 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday, May 24th. Dawson and CFO Peter Yin will also be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors held throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with RF Industries management, please contact either your B. Riley representative or RF Industries' investor relations firm, at RFIL@finprofiles.com.

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets, including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include high-performance components such as RF connectors and adapters, RF passives including dividers, directional couplers and filters, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in Long Island, New York, Vista, California, Milford, Connecticut, North Kingstown, Rhode Island and Parsippany, New Jersey. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

RF Industries Contact:

Peter Yin

SVP and CFO

(858) 549-6340

rfi@rfindustries.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Jack Drapacz

(310) 622-8230

John Brownell

(310) 622-8249

RFIL@finprofiles.com

SOURCE: RF Industries, Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752540/RF-Industries-to-Participate-in-B-Rileys-23rd-Annual-Institutional-Investor-Conference-on-May-24-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.