RF Industries, Ltd.: RF Industries to Participate in B. Riley's 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 24, 2023

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that President and CEO Rob Dawson will participate in an analyst hosted roundtable at B. Riley's 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday, May 24th. Dawson and CFO Peter Yin will also be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors held throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with RF Industries management, please contact either your B. Riley representative or RF Industries' investor relations firm, at RFIL@finprofiles.com.

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets, including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include high-performance components such as RF connectors and adapters, RF passives including dividers, directional couplers and filters, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in Long Island, New York, Vista, California, Milford, Connecticut, North Kingstown, Rhode Island and Parsippany, New Jersey. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

RF Industries Contact: Peter Yin SVP and CFO (858) 549-6340 rfi@rfindustries.com Investor Relations Contact: Financial Profiles, Inc. Jack Drapacz (310) 622-8230 John Brownell (310) 622-8249 RFIL@finprofiles.com

