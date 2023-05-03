Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2023) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has installed 21 Level 2 EV charging stations into the Alder Bay Place multi-unit residential building.

Alder Bay Place is a mid-rise condominium complex situated in Vancouver's False Creek South neighborhood. Built in 1980, this 5-storey condominium features 60 units and is located at 1201 Lamey's Mill Road & Alder Bay Place.

"We are thrilled to partner with the strata and Tribe Property Management to bring Hypercharge EV charging to the residents of Alder Bay Place," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. "Our responsive customer experience and flexible approach to EV charging installations have been instrumental in our selection for this project and we are excited to support the residents of Alder Bay Place as they transition to electric vehicles."

Hypercharge completed the project in collaboration with Mott Electric, which managed installation of all chargers and infrastructure requirements. Founded in 1930, Mott Electric, a Hypercharge Preferred Partner, is one of the oldest and largest electrical contracting companies in BC's Lower Mainland.

"The commissioning of the 21 chargers in the parkade was carried out efficiently and professionally, and with the assistance of Hypercharge's 24/7 support team, a couple of minor issues that arose during some of the first few charging sessions were promptly resolved," said Adrian Chantler, Resident and Project Manager for the EV charging installation.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

