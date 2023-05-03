New analyses from a large retrospective validation study of early lung cancer metabolomics panel, underscoring strength of BioMark's liquid biopsy platform, to be presented.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2023) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF) ("BioMark") an advanced stage liquid biopsy company with a focus on hard to detect and treat cancers is pleased to announce today that its abstract have been accepted for presentation at the upcoming 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place June 2-6, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

The abstract entitled, "Large Scale Retrospective Validation of Plasma Metabolite Panel for Early-Stage Lung Cancer Risk Assessment", will be featured during a poster session on June 3, 2023, from 8:00 - 11:00 a.m. CT at the McCormick Place in Chicago.

"I could not be more excited about this opportunity to present the latest findings of our ongoing clinical validation at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting, one of the most prestigious events in oncology research," said Rashid Bux CEO and President of BioMark. ASCO Annual Meeting is a global event that offers premier scientific events for oncology professionals, patient advocates, industry representatives, and major media outlets worldwide. "The promising data to be presented, together with other key updates, illustrate how the BioMark team continue to advance toward commercialization of its core technology, with the potential to help address one of the most significant unmet needs in early lung cancer detection."

The Company's scientific team and senior management will be present at the event to discuss the latest clinical results for its early lung cancer liquid biopsy assay. The poster will be available on our website following the conclusion of the meeting. Interested parties may also request, in advance, a meeting with senior management at info@biomarkdiagnostics.com.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark is a liquid biopsy company developing a molecular diagnostics technology platform that leverages the power of metabolomics and machine learning algorithms to bring new cancer diagnostics to market and improving cancer prognosis by allowing physicians to detect carcinomas in the pre-symptomatic stages. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors. While the Company current focus is on the commercialization of its liquid biopsy test for early detection of lung, it has plan to expand into other hard to detect and treat cancers such as brain, ovarian and pancreatic.

Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com and on the CSE website https://thecse.com/.

For further information on BioMark, please Contact:

Rashid Ahmed Bux, President & CEO

BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

Tel. 604-370-0779, Email: info@biomarkdiagnostics.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of BioMark. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of BioMark. Although BioMark believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BioMark can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. BioMark disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164613