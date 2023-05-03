Green light from HAS to facilitate reimbursement of METAglut1 TM test in France

Decision paves the way for adoption and reimbursement of the test in Europe and the U.S.

METAFORA biosystems, today announces that the Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS), the French Health Technology Agency, has issued a recommendation for insurance coverage of METAglut1TM, a test for the early diagnosis of De Vivo disease (or GLUT1 deficiency syndrome), a rare neurometabolic disorder.

The HAS conducted a thorough evaluation of METAglut1TM, which included an assessment of its clinical performance and clinical utility. The evaluation concluded that METAglut1 is a valuable addition to the diagnostic arsenal for Glut1 DS, and was ascribed a high clinical added value.

Vincent Petit, CEO of Metafora, said, "We are extremely proud to obtain HAS approval for METAglut1, a true milestone for the company and our partners, and not least for GLUT1 deficient patients. This rare neurometabolic disease is highly underdiagnosed, and we expect that METAglut1's availability will increase awareness and help physicians to diagnose the disease earlier. We are grateful for the Forfait Innovation of the French Ministry of Health, which has allowed us to bring a multi-year prospective study to its successful conclusion. We look forward to making METAglut1 available to patients and clinicians in France and other large European countries, while we are actively exploring ways to launch the test in the U.S. as well."

Principal Investigator Prof. Fanny Mochel, Head of the Reference Centre for Adult Neurometabolic Diseases at AP-HP Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital said, "METAglut1 quickly and accurately diagnoses GLUT1 deficiency syndrome. Its reimbursement will be of major benefit to physicians, pediatricians and neurologists, but especially to patients with this rare disease, as its early diagnosis is essential for targeted therapeutic management that can significantly improve the symptoms and daily lives of patients and their families."

About De Vivo disease METAglut1TM - diagnose to cure

De Vivo disease, or GLUT1 deficiency syndrome, is a rare and debilitating neurological disease. An estimated 30,000 people suffer from the GLUT1 deficiency syndrome in Europe and the USA, of which less than 2,000 are currently diagnosed. GLUT1-deficient patients suffer from an impaired glucose uptake by brain cells, leading to epileptic seizures, ataxia and often developmental delay. Uniquely, unlike for many genetic diseases, treatment is relatively straightforward, requiring a high-fat diet (known as a ketogenic diet), which significantly improves symptoms in patients. Early diagnosis is therefore of the essence.

A multicenter validation study supported by the French Society of Neuropediatrics (SFNP) and the French Society for the Study of Innate Metabolic Diseases (SFEIM), was presented at the 3rd European GLUT1D Conference in 2021 and is accepted for a forthcoming publication in a leading scientific journal. It demonstrated that METAglut1 resulted in almost 100% specificity and a sensitivity of approximately 80%.

METAglut1 identifies affected children and adults within 48 hours, unlike current diagnostic tests which rely on a lumbar puncture, an invasive procedure, and complex genetic analysis. METAglut1 is the result of a collaboration between METAFORA biosystems, the teams at Greater Paris University Hospitals (AP-HP), over 30 clinical trial sites, Cerba HealthCare, a clinical testing laboratory responsible for supporting the rollout of METAglut1 in France, and CNRS.

METAglut1 is the first product to receive a recommendation through the Forfait Innovation program supported by the French Ministry of Solidarity and Health. The Forfait Innovation was critical in supporting a 30-month study in over 60 pediatric and adult neurology centers in France to demonstrate the efficacy of METAglut1 for the early detection of the GLUT1 deficiency syndrome.

About METAFORA biosystems

Metafora biosystems is a health-tech company based in Paris with 30 employees, developing a single-cell analysis platform. This platform allows to measure changes in single-cell metabolism, and determine "cell metabolic fitness" or lack thereof, which is a telltale sign of disease, especially in neurology, cancer and inflammatory diseases. METAglut1 is a first diagnostic test for the early diagnosis of De Vivo disease, a rare pediatric neurometabolic disorder. The company has forged key partnerships, notably with Sebia, a leading player in in vitro diagnostics, for the development of new diagnostic tests in oncology, and of a solution to increase the clinical efficacy of cell therapies and reduce manufacturing costs.

Metafora has also developed METAflowTM, a cytometry data analysis software with unmatched robustness and a user-friendly interface that yields objective, reproducible, and actionable results from the increasingly large and unwieldy data sets generated by conventional, mass or spectral cytometry. A first research use only version will be launched by mid-2023, and developments are ongoing to turn METAflow into a clinical grade solution.

Metafora has received grants to develop its technology platform from Bpifrance and funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under grant agreement No 806038, and is laureate of the EIC Accelerator program from the European Commission.

www.metafora-biosystems.com

