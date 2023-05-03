Independent evaluations by Great Place to Work rank Insight as a top company culture and place that teammates feel proud to work

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator focused on driving client success through digital transformation, has been recognized as one of the Best Workplaces (2023) in the UK, Italy and Spain, in separate evaluations by Great Place to Work.

Insight ranks No. 11 among organizations of more than 1,000 employees in the UK and is No. 7 in Italy among organizations with 50-149 employees; this is the third year in a row the company appears on the Best Workplaces lists in these countries. For a second year in a row, Insight also ranks among the top workplaces in Spain at No. 13 among employers with 101-250 employees.

"We have a very unique, people-centric culture at Insight, so it's no surprise that our teammates take pride in everything we do to accelerate transformation for our clients. We're helping unlock the power of what a modern business can do this is truly innovative, exciting work for our teams, and we're all very passionate about delivering the best for our clients and each other," said Adrian Gregory, president, Insight EMEA.

To determine the top workplaces, Great Place to Work evaluates confidential survey feedback from thousands of employees, based on what they say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. Employers are assessed on daily experiences of innovation, company values in action, trust in leadership, employee pride in their own work, and camaraderie.

Angela Hughes, vice president human resources, Insight EMEA, said: "It is a testament to our outstanding culture at Insight that we continue to rank among the best workplaces. With our teammate resource groups, professional development programs, and Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging agenda, amongst many other initiatives, we are committed to providing equal opportunities, progression and career prospects for everyone. I am particularly proud to be part of such a supportive culture that drives change and champions individuals."

To learn more about what makes Insight a great place to work, read our 2023 Insight Corporate Citizenship Report. For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator with nearly 13,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 35 years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World's Top Female-Friendly Company and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005316/en/

Contacts:

Scott Walters

Insight Enterprises

Tel. 480.889.9798

Email: scott.walters@insight.com

Ariel Kouvaras

Sloane Company

Tel. 212.446.1884

Email: akouvaras@sloanepr.com