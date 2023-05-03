Anzeige
03.05.2023
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

London, May 3

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

The Company has declared a third interim dividend of 0.95 pence per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ending 31 May 2023, payable on 31 August 2023 to shareholders on the register on 23 June 2023. The ex-dividend date will be 22 June 2023.

The Board expects at least to maintain the full year dividend, if necessary making use of revenue reserves.

3 May 2023

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

