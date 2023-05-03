Anzeige
03.05.2023
B&W Quality Growers: World's Largest Grower of Watercress Adds Ong Choy

Healthy Flavorful Leafy Greens

FELLSMERE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / B&W Quality Growers (B&W) is proud to announce it now grows ong choy in addition to its watercress, arugula, and spinach. Ong choy is a semi-aquatic, tropical plant grown as a vegetable for its tender shoots.

Ong Choy

Ong Choy
Ong Choy, B&W Quality Growers

The distinctive crunch of its thick, crisp stems is what gives ong choy its appeal in dishes like stir-fries and stews, but an added benefit is that it's an exceptional source of Vitamin A, which aids in normal vision, the immune system, reproduction, and growth and development. It is also an excellent source of Vitamin C, Iron, and Magnesium.

Widely cultivated in Southeast Asia, East Asia, and South Asia, B&W is fully commercially permitted and licensed to grow and ship ong choy in the USA. After extensive research, B&W has perfected the best practices for growing, harvesting, packaging, and shipping the delicate crop in just two short years, allowing crop production to expand in Florida and California by the end of the summer.

Like all B&W's healthy, flavorful leaves, ong choy is packed for maximum freshness and is non-GMO. All the B&W leafy greens, including ong choy, meet robust food safety and quality control requirements, offer an uninterrupted year-round supply from the USA, and are fully traceable.

B&W Quality Growers' mission is to sustainably grow, pack, and ship the highest quality distinctive leafy greens, that now include ong choy. For more information about B&W Quality Growers, where to purchase its products, and healthy and flavorful recipes, visit bwqualitygrowers.com.

About B&W Quality Growers

B&W Quality Growers has been farming responsibly since 1870. We're among the largest growers of distinctive leafy greens, including watercress, arugula, spinach, and ong choy. We sustainably grow, pack, and ship the highest quality distinctive leafy greens, providing well-being for our consumers and value for our customers. We've done this with zero product recalls and aim to provide a healthier, more flavorful world using premium leaves in everyday recipes. For more information, visit bwqualitygrowers.com.

