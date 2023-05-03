Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Bridge of Balance (BOB) on May 1, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BOB/USDT trading pair is officially available for trading.





Bridge of Balance (BOB) Is Now Available for Trading in LBank Exchange

As a new M2E project, Hello Puppy enables users to potentially make money while walking with cute NFT puppies. Its governance token Bridge of Balance (BOB) was listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on May 1, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Hello Puppy

Hello Puppy is a tool and a profit model that aims to improve healthy habits. The compensation plan may change according to market and operational conditions.

In order to use Hello Puppy, users purchase NFT puppies. Puppies can have various colors, and are divided into 4 grades. The structure of the daily token acquisition varies depending on the grade.

The basic function of the community is the revenue model. Not only walking activities but also various activities can all be profit models. Hello Puppy is actively conducting community management activities with a transparent decision-making body of the governance system. It has also established a DAO-type martial arts organization. Users can support the community and enjoy the community anytime, anywhere.

As of now, Happy Puppy has sold over 4,900 NFTs and attracted more than 2,500 valid accounts. And the data in the meantime has shown the potential to be sustainable. Started as an M2E business model, Happy Puppy team is confident that the company can grow into a better ecosystem in the future, developing into a sustainable X2E with P2E and L2E combined.

Happy Puppy aims to support the DAO-type business organization. The X2E model that will continue to be created aims to grow the community and expand the token ecosystem.

About BOB Token

Bridge of Balance (BOB) is the governance token of Hello Puppy project. With DeFi creating profits, BOB will be a token ecosystem created by real users. Based on BEP-20, BOB has a total supply of 1.2 billion (i.e., 1,200,000,000) tokens, of which 5% will be used for development, 60% is allocated to the community, 15% is provided for marketing support, 5% is provided for operation support, and the remaining 15% is allocated to the operation team.

BOB token was listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on May 1, 2023, investors who are interested in Hello Puppy can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

