Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Über 1.000 % seit Jahresbeginn: Tritt diese Aktie in die Fußstapfen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
03.05.23
17:32 Uhr
124,25 Euro
-5,50
-4,24 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
124,35124,6018:23
124,35124,6518:23
ACCESSWIRE
03.05.2023 | 18:14
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yum! Brands: KFC Transforms Its Stores Into Schools for Underprivileged Children

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Yum! Brands

Originally published by Dhaka Tribune

Each morning, the restaurants will be transformed into classrooms where the children can enhance their skills in various areas, such as basic literacy, mathematics, arts, vocational skills, social etiquette, and hygiene.

KFC has also procured supplies like books, stationary, school bags, and board games, in addition to providing meals for the children during each session to aid their learning growth.

Continue reading here

Yum! Brands, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, Press release picture

Image courtesy of Dhaka Tribune

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752780/KFC-Transforms-Its-Stores-Into-Schools-for-Underprivileged-Children

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.