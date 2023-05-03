Trinity Bank N.A.: First Quarter Earnings Up 19.7% to $1.70 Per Share

Return on Assets 1.76% And Return on Equity 15.97%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending March 31, 2023.

Results of Operations

Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,938,000 or $1.70 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $1,610,000 or $1.42 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 19.7%.

President Barney Wiley stated, "We are pleased with our first quarter results. Growth in Earnings, Loans, Deposits, and Capital are indicative of a good market. Our strong and diversified customer base, competitive interest rates, and exceptional customer service have made our continued growth possible. We appreciate our customers and continue to look for long-term relationships with quality people who are looking for a quality local bank."

On May 28, 2023, Trinity will observe its 20-year anniversary. To express their thanks, the bank will be hosting Customer Appreciation Days each Friday in May and invite all customers to drop by the lobby. According to Wiley, "We are proud of our performance and continue to be grateful for our shareholders' trust and their investment in Trinity Bank."

Trinity also announced that its 22nd consecutive increase in its semiannual dividend was paid in late April to shareholders. The April 2023 dividend of $0.81 per share also represents an increase of 8.7% over the April 2022 dividend of $0.75 per share."

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement or for monthly updates on deposit rates and liquidity position visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com. Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov .

For information contact:

Richard Burt

Executive Vice President

Trinity Bank

817-763-9966

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended March 31 % EARNINGS SUMMARY 2023 2022 Change Interest income $ 5,264 $ 3,599 46.3% Interest expense 1,572 165 852.7% Net Interest Income 3,692 3,434 7.5% Service charges on deposits 61 59 3.4% Other income 115 106 8.5% Total Non Interest Income 176 165 6.7% Salaries and benefits expense 1,068 999 6.9% Occupancy and equipment expense 108 110 -1.8% Other expense 433 600 -27.8% Total Non Interest Expense 1,609 1,709 -5.9% Pretax pre-provision income 2,259 1,890 19.5% Gain on sale of securities (1) 0 N/M

Provision for Loan Losses 0 0 N/M Earnings before income taxes 2,258 1,890 19.5% Provision for income taxes 320 280 14.3% Net Earnings $ 1,938 $ 1,610 20.4% Basic earnings per share 1.78 1.48 20.3% Basic weighted average shares 1,090 1,087 outstanding Diluted earnings per share - estimate 1.70 1.42 19.7% Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,139 1,133 Average for Quarter March 31 % BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2023 2022 Change Total loans $ 272,089 $ 243,893 11.6% Total short term investments 22,733 28,809 -21.1% Total investment securities 136,288 142,753 -4.5% Earning assets 431,110 415,455 3.8% Total assets 439,725 421,745 4.3% Noninterest bearing deposits 146,909 154,029 -4.6% Interest bearing deposits 246,285 221,868 11.0% Total deposits 393,194 375,897 4.6% Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 N/M Shareholders' equity $ 48,537 $ 43,883 10.6%

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Average for Quarter Ending March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Total loans $ 272,089 $ 268,908 $ 266,041 $ 255,951 $ 240,831 Total PPP loans $ 0 0 0 0 3,062 Total short term investments 22,733 39,334 50,091 30,574 28,809 Total investment securities 136,288 138,049 144,170 143,142 142,753 Earning assets 431,110 446,291 460,302 429,687 415,455 Total assets 439,725 455,683 467,859 437,237 421,745 Noninterest bearing deposits 146,909 167,630 177,293 164,965 154,029 Interest bearing deposits 246,285 246,989 246,907 229,986 221,868 Total deposits 393,194 414,618 424,200 394,951 375,897 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Shareholders' equity $ 48,537 $ 47,713 $ 46,676 $ 45,059 $ 43,883 Quarter Ended March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Interest income less PPP $ 5,264 $ 5,173 $ 4,588 $ 3,763 $ 3,321 PPP interest and fees 0 0 0 0 278 Interest expense 1,572 1,022 607 248 165 Net Interest Income 3,692 4,151 3,981 3,515 3,434 Service charges on deposits 61 59 58 62 59 Other income 115 113 114 126 106 Total Non Interest Income 176 172 172 188 165 Salaries and benefits expense 1,068 1,141 1,290 1,096 999 Occupancy and equipment expense 108 106 163 111 110 Other expense 433 399 495 536 600 Total Non Interest Expense 1,609 1,646 1,948 1,743 1,709 Pretax pre-provision income 2,259 2,677 2,205 1,960 1,890 Gain on sale of securities (1) (164) (19) 0 0 Provision for Loan Losses 0 0 0 0 0 Earnings before income taxes 2,258 2,513 2,186 1,960 1,890 Provision for income taxes 320 400 320 280 280 Net Earnings $ 1,938 $ 2,113 $ 1,866 $ 1,680 $ 1,610 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.70 $ 1.86 $ 1.64 $ 1.47 $ 1.42

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Ending Balance March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Total loans $ 270,530 $ 281,857 $ 265,811 $ 267,163 $ 247,358 Total short term investments 37,656 19,893 58,084 19,635 39,776 Total investment securities 136,407 134,628 136,114 142,834 138,793 Total earning assets 444,593 436,378 460,009 429,632 425,927 Allowance for loan losses (5,344) (4,323) (4,314) (4,314) (4,314) Premises and equipment 2,337 2,196 1,976 2,019 2,065 Other Assets 9,381 11,030 11,957 11,260 10,557 Total assets 450,967 445,281 469,628 438,597 434,235 Noninterest bearing deposits 151,010 159,568 181,436 170,661 158,072 Interest bearing deposits 252,164 240,883 248,475 226,141 233,142 Total deposits 403,174 400,451 429,911 396,802 391,214 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Other Liabilities 2,936 1,779 2,794 1,474 2,033 Total liabilities 406,110 402,230 432,705 398,276 393,247 Shareholders' Equity Actual 48,537 48,871 46,712 45,830 44,093 Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS (3,680) (5,820) (9,789) (5,509) (3,105) Total Equity $ 44,857 $ 43,051 $ 36,923 $ 40,321 $ 40,988 Quarter Ending March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, NONPERFORMING ASSETS 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Nonaccrual loans $ 159 $ 171 $ 195 $ 211 $ 239 Restructured loans $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Other real estate & foreclosed assets $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets $ 159 $ 171 $ 195 $ 211 $ 239 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days $ 407 $ 3 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets 0.06% 0.06% 0.07% 0.08% 0.10%

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending ALLOWANCE FOR March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, LOAN LOSSES 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Balance at beginning of period $ 4,324 $ 4,314 $ 4,314 $ 4,314 $ 4,306 Loans charged off 0 0 0 0 0 Loan recoveries 0 10 0 0 8 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 0 10 0 0 8 Provision for loan losses (One time CECL adjustment) 1,020 0 0 0 0 Balance at end of period $ 5,344 $ 4,324 $ 4,314 $ 4,314 $ 4,314 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.98% 1.53% 1.62% 1.61% 1.74% Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets 3361% 2528% 2212% 2045% 1805% Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Provision for loan losses as a percentage of average loans 0.37% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Quarter Ending March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, SELECTED RATIOS 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.76% 1.85% 1.60% 1.54% 1.53% Return on average equity (annualized) 17.28% 19.63% 17.68% 15.92% 15.71% Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments) 15.97% 17.71% 15.99% 14.91% 14.61% Average shareholders' equity to average assets 11.04% 10.47% 9.98% 10.31% 10.54% Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) 5.09% 4.84% 4.17% 3.68% 3.64% Effective Cost of Funds 1.46% 0.92% 0.53% 0.23% 0.16% Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.63% 3.92% 3.64% 3.45% 3.48% Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 39.4% 36.2% 44.7% 44.9% 45.2% End of period book value per common share $ 41.12 $ 39.42 $ 33.78 $ 36.89 $ 37.50 End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain/loss on investments) $ 44.49 $ 44.75 $ 42.74 $ 41.93 $ 40.34 End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's) 1,091 1,092 1,093 1,093 1,093

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

3 Months Ending March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Tax Tax Average Equivalent Average Equivalent YIELD ANALYSIS Balance Interest Yield Yield Balance Interest Yield Yield Interest Earning Assets: Short term investment $ 22,733 271 4.77% 4.77% $ 28,809 17 0.24% 0.24% FRB Stock 428 6 6.00% 6.00% 411 6 6.00% 6.00% Taxable securities 444 7 6.31% 6.31% 2,577 0 0.00% 0.00% Tax Free securities 135,416 827 2.44% 3.09% 139,729 680 1.95% 2.46% Loans 272,089 4,153 6.11% 6.11% 243,893 2,896 4.75% 4.75% Total Interest Earning Assets 431,110 5,264 4.88% 5.09% 415,419 3,599 3.47% 3.64% Noninterest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 6,233 5,697 Other assets 6,729 4,901 Allowance for loan losses (4,347) (4,306) Total Noninterest Earning Assets 8,615 6,292 Total Assets $ 439,725 $ 421,711 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Transaction and Money Market accounts 173,071 1,067 2.47% 2.47% 176,030 110 0.25% 0.25% Certificates and other time deposits 73,213 505 2.76% 2.76% 43,098 55 0.51% 0.51% Other borrowings 0 0 0.00% 0.00% 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 246,284 1,572 2.55% 2.55 % 219,128 165 0.30% 0.30% Noninterest Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits 146,909 156,769 Other liabilities 1,875 1,358 Shareholders' Equity 44,657 44,456 Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 439,725 $ 421,711 Net Interest Income and Spread 3,692 2.33% 2.53% 3,434 3.16% 3.34% Net Interest Margin 3.43% 3.63% 3.31% 3.48%

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31 March 31 2023 % 2022 % LOAN PORTFOLIO Commercial and industrial less PPP $ 147,968 54.62% $ 142,524 57.62% Real estate: Commercial 78,122 28.84% 56,059 22.66% Residential 16,574 6.12% 16,653 6.73% Construction and development 27,921 10.31% 31,802 12.86% Consumer 337 0.12% 320 0.13% Total loans 270,922 100.00% 247,358 100.00% March 31 March 31 2023 2022 REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA Tier 1 Capital $ 44,859 $ 44,094 Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2) $ 48,539 $ 47,492 Total Risk-Adjusted Assets $ 302,197 $ 270,950 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 16.06% 16.27% Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 17.32% 17.53% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 11.04% 10.45% OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees (FTE's) 25 24 Stock Price Range (For the Three Months Ended): High $ 88.50 $ 80.01 Low $ 87.75 $ 76.00 Close $ 87.75 $ 80.01

