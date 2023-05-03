Liquid Mining, the Future of Digital Assets, Issues Operational Update

Company Empowers Investors to Participate in the World's Fastest-Growing Asset Class

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / (via IBN) Liquid Mining, a leading company that provides investors with a chance to participate in the fastest-growing asset class globally, is pleased to provide an operational update.

Liquid Mining introduced its powerful mining technology with a current hash rate capacity of 60 petahashes, powered by less than 2 megawatts of energy. With the completion of the $7 million Seed Round currently underway, the company is projecting a growth of an additional 250 petahashes upon full deployment.

Rick Dwyer, CEO, stated, "We are completing lease negotiations to add over 50,000 square feet in two separate buildings in Michigan. The buildings will provide Liquid Mining between 50 MW and 100 MW of continuous power. The additional power is needed to operate the energy-efficient miners with high hash-rates we will be purchasing with the proceeds. Due to the low prices on equipment, we are now able to exceed our original hash-rate projection of 220 petahashes by over 100 petahashes. In addition, we are able to reduce our energy demand by using miners that consume less than 26 watts per terahash."

Dwyer further stated, "Upon completion of the remaining $4.9 million of the Seed Round, we expect to have 330 petahashes operating upon full deployment and then growing thereafter as we continue to add to our hashing capacity on a monthly basis."

By investing in BTC mining through Liquid Mining, investors not only have the opportunity to diversify their investment portfolios but also to be part of a company that offers predictable income with a 10% annual floor rate paid monthly, and the opportunity for increasing income as the hashing capacity increases. BTC has a decreasing supply and is not affected by government policies or central banks' decisions.

"We understand the appeal of digital assets and offer investors the opportunity to participate in the fastest-growing asset class in the world. Our partnerships with industry leaders enable us to take our technology to the next level and provide even greater returns for our investors," said Joe Dwyer, President.

According to a recent report by Grand View Research, the global blockchain technology market is expected to reach an astounding USD $394.60 billion by 2028. Liquid Mining is committed to providing an entry point for the community into the BTC mining industry and creating new job opportunities.

About Liquid Mining

