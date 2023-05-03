Regulatory News:

POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL FR0012432516), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare disorders, today announced that the Universal Registration Document (Document d'Enregistrement Universel) for the year ended December 31, 2022 has been filed with the French market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or AMF).

This document is available in English on the AMF's website and on Poxel's website www.poxelpharma.com in the Investors Shareholder Information Regulatory Documentation section. A translation in French will be available later on the Company's website.

The 2022 Universal Registration Document includes:

the 2022 Annual Financial Report, including the Management Report, and

the Report on Corporate Governance,

the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, also available on the Company's website, in the Investors Corporate Governance section.

The Company's auditors have issued an audit opinion which includes a material uncertainty related to the going concern and a qualification related to the valuation of one of the Company's assets. The auditor's reports as well as the notes to the financial statements are set out in Chapter 3 "Financial Information" of the Company's 2022 Universal Registration Document.

Printed copies of the Universal Registration Document are also available to the public free of charge and upon request to the Company's headquarters located at Immeuble Le Sunway, 259-261 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 69007 Lyon, France.

About Poxel SA

Poxel is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare disorders. For the treatment of NASH, PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone) met its primary endpoint in a streamlined Phase 2 trial (DESTINY-1). In rare diseases, development of PXL770, a first-in-class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, is focused on the treatment of adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). TWYMEEG (Imeglimin), Poxel's first-in-class product that targets mitochondrial dysfunction, is marketed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan by Sumitomo Pharma and Poxel expects to receive royalties and sales-based payments. Poxel has a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Pharma for Imeglimin in Japan, China, and eleven other Asian countries. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Tokyo, Japan.

For more information, please visit: www.poxelpharma.com

