Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Automatic Garage Door Operator Market Worth $3.49 Billion by 2028, Green Building Activities Reshaping the Market Growth - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the automatic garage door operator market will grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during 2022-2028.
The adoption of green building activities is one of the major drivers for the growth of the automatic garage door operator market. Green buildings are known as sustainable and high-performance buildings. These buildings are designed to reduce the total impact of the built environment on human health and the natural environment by efficiently reducing energy, water, and other resources, protecting residents' health, and improving employees' productivity.
APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth globally. In MEA, the commercial sector is expected to boost market growth, especially in hospitality, retail, and shopping centers. Institutional buildings are also expected to facilitate growth during the forecast period. Lastly, in Latin America, the penetration is comparatively lower and is majorly confined to the urban centers. This region's key automatic garage door operator markets include Brazil and Mexico. The growth in construction activities in these countries is expected to drive market growth in the upcoming years.
Automatic Garage Door Operator Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 3.49 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 2.55 Billion
CAGR (2022-2028)
5.42 %
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segments
Opener Type, Sensor Type, Controller Type, Installation Type, End User, Distribution Channel, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America
Countries Covered
The U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina
Market Dynamics
Market Trends & Opportunities
Sustainability reshaping the global construction market: The growth in infrastructural construction is set to speed up significantly. In 2022, the European Commission was set to invest $5.6 billion in sustainable, safe, and efficient transport infrastructure. This has created a huge demand for garage door operators in Europe.
Nearly 49% of global construction projects in the next three years are estimated to be sustainable. Cameroon accounted for the highest number of sustainable new construction projects. However, the lowest percentage is recorded in New Zealand and Mexico. More pipeline projects for sustainable retrofitting are recorded in US and Canada, which is 55% and 54%, whereas the least common is in Brazil and Cameroon, with 52% and 44%, respectively. Across commercial and residential sectors, sustainable construction is being adopted in both developed and emerging countries, considerably driving the garage door operator market.
Increase in Demand for Housing Investments: Major reason for the high sales of garage doors opener in Europe and North America is the favorable trend of consumers buying garage door openers online for new constructions and renovations. Heavy discounts characterize the retail environment in North America and European countries. In addition, the end-users in these countries are known to have a high annual saving ratio. For example, the average European saves over 10% of their annual income, three times more than an average US national. This high saving translates into opportunities to buy high-cost smart consumer durables. European customers, especially Germans and the British, realistically take advantage of retail discounting fueled by the retailer's destocking. This is because they have the cash to do so and are willing to pay more for innovative products that can add value and enhance the home experience and ease of convenience.
Key Insights
- An increase in new hotels presents opportunities for automatic garage door operators. The growing need for digital access control capabilities in hotels drives the demand for garage door operators.
- From an economic perspective, the current situation is uncertain and can have long-term effects on the industry. Furthermore, compared with other developed regions, such as Europe, the automatic garage door operator systems industry is capable and poised to overcome current industry challenges as it has faced many economy-related problems, even before COVID-19, unlike other regions with a strong growth trendline.
- The industry was already cautious in its approach before COVID-19. Hence, the impact and its recovery are expected to be faster than other developed and developing countries.
- The increasing construction activities in GCC countries and proactive government policies increase the demand for new buildings, subsequently driving the demand for garage door operators.
- In 2022, the construction contracts in the Middle East and Africa were worth over $149 billion, with the UAE leading region for construction output.
- In 2022, the GCC countries had over $50 billion in construction contracts. The UAE and Saudi Arabia account for 33% and 27% of the construction contracts in GCC countries, respectively.
- The Middle East & Africa is expected to present high opportunities for garage door operators and other access control systems in the retail, hospitality, and residential segments.
Key Vendors
- Chamberlain Group
- Overhead Door Corporation
- GARADOR
- HORMANN
- NOVOFERM
- TECKENTRUP
- The Genie Company
- SkylineNet Inc
- CAME SPA
- ERREKA
- Gliderol
- Marantec
- Somfy
- King Gate
- Kruzik
- Nice
- Ryterna
- ALUTECH
- Raynor
- Doorhan
- Boss
- CRAFTSMAN
Market Segmentation
Opener Type
- Screw Drive
- Chain Drive
- Belt Drive
- Others
Sensor Type
- Infrared Sensor
- Photoelectric Sensor
Controller Type
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
Installation Type
- New Construction
- Replacement
End User
- Residential
- Commercial
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- The UK
- Italy
- Russia
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- The UAE
- South Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
