Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Automatic Garage Door Operator Market Worth $3.49 Billion by 2028, Green Building Activities Reshaping the Market Growth - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the automatic garage door operator market will grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during 2022-2028.





To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3795

Browse In-Depth TOC on the Automatic Garage Door Operator Market?

93 - Tables?????????

106 - Charts?????????

290 - Pages????

The adoption of green building activities is one of the major drivers for the growth of the automatic garage door operator market. Green buildings are known as sustainable and high-performance buildings. These buildings are designed to reduce the total impact of the built environment on human health and the natural environment by efficiently reducing energy, water, and other resources, protecting residents' health, and improving employees' productivity.

APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth globally. In MEA, the commercial sector is expected to boost market growth, especially in hospitality, retail, and shopping centers. Institutional buildings are also expected to facilitate growth during the forecast period. Lastly, in Latin America, the penetration is comparatively lower and is majorly confined to the urban centers. This region's key automatic garage door operator markets include Brazil and Mexico. The growth in construction activities in these countries is expected to drive market growth in the upcoming years.

Automatic Garage Door Operator Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 3.49 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 2.55 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 5.42 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Opener Type, Sensor Type, Controller Type, Installation Type, End User, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Countries Covered The U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina Market Dynamics Mounting Number of Automobile Globally Increases the Garage Space Demand

Sustainability Reshaping Global Construction Market

Rising Housing Investments

Looking for More Information? Download the Free Sample Report Now: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3795

Market Trends & Opportunities

Sustainability reshaping the global construction market: The growth in infrastructural construction is set to speed up significantly. In 2022, the European Commission was set to invest $5.6 billion in sustainable, safe, and efficient transport infrastructure. This has created a huge demand for garage door operators in Europe.

Nearly 49% of global construction projects in the next three years are estimated to be sustainable. Cameroon accounted for the highest number of sustainable new construction projects. However, the lowest percentage is recorded in New Zealand and Mexico. More pipeline projects for sustainable retrofitting are recorded in US and Canada, which is 55% and 54%, whereas the least common is in Brazil and Cameroon, with 52% and 44%, respectively. Across commercial and residential sectors, sustainable construction is being adopted in both developed and emerging countries, considerably driving the garage door operator market.

Increase in Demand for Housing Investments: Major reason for the high sales of garage doors opener in Europe and North America is the favorable trend of consumers buying garage door openers online for new constructions and renovations. Heavy discounts characterize the retail environment in North America and European countries. In addition, the end-users in these countries are known to have a high annual saving ratio. For example, the average European saves over 10% of their annual income, three times more than an average US national. This high saving translates into opportunities to buy high-cost smart consumer durables. European customers, especially Germans and the British, realistically take advantage of retail discounting fueled by the retailer's destocking. This is because they have the cash to do so and are willing to pay more for innovative products that can add value and enhance the home experience and ease of convenience.

Key Insights

An increase in new hotels presents opportunities for automatic garage door operators. The growing need for digital access control capabilities in hotels drives the demand for garage door operators.

From an economic perspective, the current situation is uncertain and can have long-term effects on the industry. Furthermore, compared with other developed regions, such as Europe , the automatic garage door operator systems industry is capable and poised to overcome current industry challenges as it has faced many economy-related problems, even before COVID-19, unlike other regions with a strong growth trendline.

, the automatic garage door operator systems industry is capable and poised to overcome current industry challenges as it has faced many economy-related problems, even before COVID-19, unlike other regions with a strong growth trendline. The industry was already cautious in its approach before COVID-19. Hence, the impact and its recovery are expected to be faster than other developed and developing countries.

The increasing construction activities in GCC countries and proactive government policies increase the demand for new buildings, subsequently driving the demand for garage door operators.

In 2022, the construction contracts in the Middle East and Africa were worth over $149 billion , with the UAE leading region for construction output.

and were worth over , with the UAE leading region for construction output. In 2022, the GCC countries had over $50 billion in construction contracts. The UAE and Saudi Arabia account for 33% and 27% of the construction contracts in GCC countries, respectively.

in construction contracts. The UAE and account for 33% and 27% of the construction contracts in GCC countries, respectively. The Middle East & Africa is expected to present high opportunities for garage door operators and other access control systems in the retail, hospitality, and residential segments.

Key Vendors

Chamberlain Group

Overhead Door Corporation

GARADOR

HORMANN

NOVOFERM

TECKENTRUP

The Genie Company

SkylineNet Inc

CAME SPA

ERREKA

Gliderol

Marantec

Somfy

King Gate

Kruzik

Nice

Ryterna

ALUTECH

Raynor

Doorhan

Boss

CRAFTSMAN

Market Segmentation

Opener Type

Screw Drive

Chain Drive

Belt Drive

Others

Sensor Type

Infrared Sensor

Photoelectric Sensor

Controller Type

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Installation Type

New Construction

Replacement

End User

Residential

Commercial

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geography

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



The UK



Italy



Russia

APAC

China



India



Japan



Australia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



The UAE



South Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Reports:

Automotive Door Handles Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global automotive door handles market is expected to reach USD 7.98 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.85% from 2022-2027.

Touchless Door Activation Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global touchless door activation market to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.36%.

Europe Garage Doors Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026: The Europe garage doors market to reach USD 2.87 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.67%.

Door Closer and Exit Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028: The global door closer and exit market is expected to reach USD 4.76 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of over 4.5%.

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.4.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY OPENER TYPE

4.4.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SENSOR TYPE

4.4.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CONTROLLER TYPE

4.4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INSTALLATION TYPE

4.4.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END USER

4.4.6 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

4.4.7 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

6.1.1 DRIVING FACTORS

6.1.2 PRODUCT SEGMENTS - OPENER TYPE

6.1.3 SEGMENTATION - SENSOR TYPE

6.1.4 SEGMENTATION BY CONTROLLER TYPE

6.1.5 SEGMENTATION BY INSTALLATION TYPE

6.1.6 SEGMENTATION BY END USER

6.1.7 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1.8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7 MARKET AT A GLANCE

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1.1 BOOMING ZERO-ENERGY BUILDING PROJECTS DRIVE THE DEMAND FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENT AUTOMATION OPERATORS.

8.1.2 INNOVATION IN AUTOMATIC GARAGE DOORS OPERATOR

8.1.3 KEY HIGHLIGHTS FOR GLOBAL RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION SECTOR

8.1.4 FACTORS DRIVING THE GARAGE DOOR OPERATOR MARKET

8.1.5 RESIDENTIAL HOUSEHOLDS

8.1.6 MULTI-FAMILY BUILDINGS:

8.1.7 RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTIONS

8.2 IMPACT OF COVID-19 AND RUSSIA INVASION

8.2.1 RUSSIA & UKRAINE GLOBAL IMPACT

8.3 VALUE CHAIN

8.3.1 RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIERS & COMPONENTS

8.3.2 MANUFACTURERS

8.3.3 DEALERS/DISTRIBUTORS

8.3.4 RETAILERS

8.3.5 END-USERS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITY & TRENDS

9.1 EMERGENCE OF SMART HOMES DRIVING THE ADOPTION OF AUTOMATIC GARAGE DOOR OPERATOR

9.2 ADVANCES IN OPERATION & FUNCTIONALITIES OF GARAGE DOORS

9.3 DEMAND FOR GARAGE DOOR OPERATORS FROM HOSPITALITY SECTOR

9.3.1 COMMERICAL CONSTRUCTION

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 MOUNTING NUMBER OF AUTOMOBILES GLOBALLY INCREASES THE GARAGE SPACE DEMAND.

10.2 SUSTAINABILITY RESHAPING GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION MARKET

10.2.1 INFRASTRUCTURAL CONSTRUCTIONS

10.3 RISING HOUSING INVESTMENTS

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 VARIATIONS IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

11.2 FLUCTUATING RAW MATERIAL PRICES

11.3 TURBULENT GLOBAL POLITICAL AND TRADE RELATIONS

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 PRODUCT TYPE

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)

13.1.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.2 SCREW DRIVE

13.2.1 BENEFITS OF SCREW DRIVE GARAGE DOOR OPENER

13.2.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.3 CHAIN DRIVE

13.3.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4 BELT DRIVE

13.4.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.5 OTHERS

13.5.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14 SENSOR TYPE

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)

14.1.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.2 INFRARED SENSOR

14.2.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.3 PHOTOELECTRIC SENSOR

14.3.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15 CONTROLLER TYPE

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)

15.1.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.2 WI-FI

15.2.1 WI-FI-BASED SMART GARAGE OPENERS BY KEY VENDORS

15.2.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.3 BLUETOOTH

15.3.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16 INSTALLATION TYPE

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)

16.1.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.2 NEW CONSTRUCTION

16.2.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.3 REPLACEMENT

16.3.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

17 END-USER

17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

17.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.3 RESIDENTIAL

17.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.4 COMMERCIAL

17.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

18.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)

18.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.3 OFFLINE

18.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.3.2 DEALERS & DISTRIBUTORS

18.3.3 SPECIALTY STORES

18.3.4 MASS MARKET PLAYERS

18.3.5 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE)

18.4 ONLINE

18.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.4.2 DIRECT SALES

18.4.3 THIRD-PARTY SALES

18.4.4 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE)

19 GEOGRAPHY

19.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)

19.2 GEOGRAPHY OVERVIEW

20 NORTH AMERICA

20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

20.1.1 HIGHLIGHTS

20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3 PRODUCT TYPE

20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.4 SENSOR TYPE

20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.5 CONTROLLER TYPE

20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.6 END-USER

20.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7 INSTALLATION TYPE

20.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.8 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

20.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.9 KEY COUNTRIES

20.9.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.9.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21 EUROPE

21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

21.2 CONSTRUCTION OVERVIEW IN EUROPE

21.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.4 PRODUCT TYPE

21.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.5 SENSOR TYPE

21.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.6 CONTROLLER TYPE

21.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.7 END-USER

21.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.8 INSTALLATION TYPE

21.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.9 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

21.9.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.1 KEY COUNTRIES

21.10.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.10.2 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.10.3 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.10.4 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.10.5 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22 APAC

22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

22.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.3 PRODUCT TYPE

22.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.4 SENSOR TYPE

22.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.5 CONTROLLER TYPE

22.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.6 END-USER

22.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.7 INSTALLATION TYPE

22.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.8 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

22.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.9 KEY COUNTRIES

22.9.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.9.2 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.9.3 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.9.4 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23 LATIN AMERICA

23.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

23.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.3 PRODUCT TYPE

23.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.4 SENSOR TYPE

23.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.5 CONTROLLER TYPE

23.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.6 END-USER

23.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.7 INSTALLATION TYPE

23.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.8 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

23.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.9 KEY COUNTRIES

23.9.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.9.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.9.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

24.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

24.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.3 PRODUCT TYPE

24.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.4 SENSOR TYPE

24.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.5 CONTROLLER TYPE

24.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.6 END-USER

24.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.7 INSTALLATION TYPE

24.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.8 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

24.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.9 KEY COUNTRIES

24.9.1 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.9.2 UAE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.9.3 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

25.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

26 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

26.1 CHAMBERLAIN GROUP

26.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

26.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

26.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES

26.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS

26.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

26.2 OVERHEAD DOOR CORPORATION

26.3 GARADOR

26.4 HORMANN

26.5 NOVOFERM

26.6 TECKENTRUP

27 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

27.1 THE GENIE COMPANY

27.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

27.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

27.2 SKYLINKNET INC

27.3 CAME SPA

27.4 ERREKA

27.5 GLIDEROL

27.6 MARANTEC

27.7 SOMFY

27.8 KING GATES

27.9 KRUZIK

27.1 NICE

27.11 RYTERNA

27.12 ALUTECH

27.13 RAYNOR

27.14 DOORHAN

27.15 BOSS

27.16 CRAFTMAN

28 REPORT SUMMARY

28.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

28.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

29 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

29.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

29.1.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

29.2 MARKET BY OPENER TYPE

29.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

29.3 MARKET BY SENSOR TYPE

29.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

29.4 MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY TYPE

29.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

29.5 MARKET BY END USER

29.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

29.6 MARKET BY INSTALLATION TYPE

29.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

29.7 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

29.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

30 APPENDIX

30.1 ABBREVIATIONS

About Us:????????????????

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.??????????????

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.???????????????

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.????????????????

Contact Us?????????????

Call: +1-312-235-2040????????????

????????? +1 302 469 0707???????????

Mail:?enquiry@arizton.com?????????????

Contact Us:?https://www.arizton.com/contact-us?????????????

Blog:?https://www.arizton.com/blog?????????????

Website:?https://www.arizton.com/??????

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2068717/Automatic_Garage_Door_Operator_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg





View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/automatic-garage-door-operator-market-worth-3-49-billion-by-2028--green-building-activities-reshaping-the-market-growth---arizton-301814650.html