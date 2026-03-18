The European Union's NIS2 Directive is pushing PV operators to strengthen both cyber and physical security, treating solar assets as critical infrastructure. It also highlights the need for stronger physical protection measures, such as site surveillance, access control, and perimeter security to prevent tampering and intrusion.In force since January 2023, the European Union's NIS2 Directive has significantly increased security requirements for operators of critical infrastructure, including energy systems such as photovoltaic plants. Under these provisions, PV asset operators are required to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...