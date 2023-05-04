Waterloo, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2023) - Cloud DX Inc. (TSXV: CDX) (OTCQB: CDXFF) ("Cloud" or the "Corporation"), is announcing that, further to its press release dated May 1, 2023 in respect of its application to the relevant securities regulatory authorities for a management cease trade order ("MCTO"), that the Ontario Securities Commission has granted MCTO. The MCTO restricts the Corporation's chief executive officer and chief financial officer from all trading in securities of the Corporation until such time as the Corporation has filed its annual financial statements, accompanying management's discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Annual Filings") and the MCTO has been lifted. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders of the Corporation to trade in securities of the Corporation.

The Corporation and its auditors continue to work diligently toward completing the Annual Filings as soon as possible. The Corporation has provided a substantial amount of the audit requests to the audit team and expects the remaining requests will be provided by May 5, 2023. As certain information necessary to complete the Annual Filings relates to information from third parties, the respective information has been received or alternative procedures are being performed. Additionally, the Corporation is having daily calls with the auditors to address questions and deal with the items coming out of their review. The Corporation currently expects the audited financial statements will be filed on or before Monday, May 15, 2023.

Until the Annual Filings are filed, the Corporation intends to issue bi-weekly default status reports in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The Corporation intends to satisfy the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines of NP 12-203 during the period it remains in default of the filing requirements. The Corporation confirms that there is no other material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

The Corporation is not currently subject to any insolvency proceedings. If the Corporation provides any information to any of its creditors during the period in which the MCTO is in place, the Corporation confirms that it will also file material change reports on SEDAR containing such information as is required.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare's future, Cloud DX is making healthcare better for everyone. The Corporation's Connected HealthTM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable ageing in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care at home. Providers partnering with Cloud DX achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization/rehospitalization, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers."

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although management of the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

