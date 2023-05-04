Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Recycle Impact World Association (RIWA) on May 4, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the RIWA/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on May 4, 2023.





As an enterprise that adds value to the environment, THE e-RIWA builds a solid foundation for a token economy where the recycling industry can directly participate in income generation from beginning to end. Its native token Recycle Impact World Association (RIWA) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on May 4, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing THE e-RIWA

THE e-RIWA is a token enterprise with a transparent plastic bottle recycling equipment physical white paper, and a solid foundation in the real economy token industry.

In addition, the potential value-added creation of transparent plastic recycling equipment, such as carbon credits and advertising revenue, has also generated an added value of more than 100 billion yuan (Korean domestic market only.)

Forming a token economy based on the huge cash flow generated by garbage, THE e-RIWA enables the recycling industry to participate directly in income generation from beginning to end. It builds a token economy on a solid foundation,

As it expands its business globally in the future, THE e-RIWA will continue to fulfill its mission as an enterprise that adds value to the environment.

About RIWA Token

Recycle Impact World Association (RIWA) is the native token of THE e-RIWA ecosystem. It's developed to increase responsibility and sustainability in terms of environmental, social, and governance, which are currently important issues worldwide.

Based on ERC-20, RIWA has a total supply of 300 trillion (i.e., 300,000,000,000,000) tokens. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on May 4, 2023, investors who are interested in THE e-RIWA can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

