Even without the rapid growth of EVs, our current power systems are in the midst of a disruptive transition towards cleaner, diversified and more flexible structures. If a transition from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric vehicles (EVs) is to be achieved, what will be the impact on these systems? What are the barriers to scale and which solutions (and hence market opportunities) will be essential?

This course provides a comprehensive introduction to the multi-sector issues that must be understood and integrated, plus the competitive battles ahead, including: technology status and trends, management of electricity demand & supply, charging network players and competitors, consumer behaviour influences.

Course Sessions

The EV market and its bulk impact on electricity systems Charging challenges, smart charging and EVs as grid assets Value chain convergence and technology disruption

Benefits of Attending

Quantify the variables which will determine the impact of EVs on electricity supply

Identify the key barriers to widespread EV integration and growth, from a power system perspective

Assess where and how EVs can help the grid, through smart charging and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) solutions

Get up-to-date on the most significant value chain activities and pilot study findings

Analyse and segment the competitive landscape for EV charging

Understand and discuss which future technologies, behavioural trends and policy influences will be crucial to creating long-term, sustainable business models

